Home / World

Pope Leo set to host King Charles III, Queen Camilla in Vatican next month

Pope Leo, named Robert Prevost became the spiritual leader of Catholics worldwide on following Pope Francis' death

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Pope Leo set to host King Charles III, Queen Camilla in Vatican next month
Pope Leo set to host King Charles III, Queen Camilla in Vatican next month

Pope Leo XIV is set to meet King Charles III and Queen Camilla during their state visit to Vatican City next month.

Pope Leo, named Robert Prevost, from the United States became the spiritual leader of Catholics worldwide on Thursday, May 8, 2025 following Pope Francis' death.

During the visit, the King and Queen will meet Pope Leo under the theme "Pilgrims of Hope."

However, the exact plans for the visit haven't been shared yet but it will take place during the Catholic Church's special "jubilee" year, celebrated every 25 years.

An earlier planned visit to the Vatican was delayed due to Pope Francis' poor health but the King and Queen had a brief private meeting with him during their state visit to Italy just 12 days before he died.

The Vatican has revealed that Pope Francis passed away because of a stroke in the brain which caused him to fall into a coma and led to heart failure.

The King and Queen met Pope Francis at the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta for at least 20 minutes.

At that time, the Buckingham Palace said they were “deeply touched” by the Pope’s kind comments celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary.

In an official message released following the news of Francis's death on 21 April, the King said he and the Queen were "most deeply saddened".

The rescheduled visit will show the strong and friendly ties between the Catholic Church and the Church of England, which the King leads.

You Might Like:

Elon Musk among prominent names in newly released Jeffrey Epstein files

Elon Musk among prominent names in newly released Jeffrey Epstein files
Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in a New York jail cell while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges

Assata Shakur, Tupac’s godmother and Black liberation activist, dies at 78

Assata Shakur, Tupac’s godmother and Black liberation activist, dies at 78
FBI’s most wanted terrorist Assata Shakur passes away at age 78 after spending decades in exile since escaping from a US jail

UK population hits record high with second-biggest increase in 75 years

UK population hits record high with second-biggest increase in 75 years
The UK is estimated to have recorded a population growth of more than three-quarters of a million in the year

Tree of the Year 2025: Glasgow’s iconic Argyle Street Ash crowned in public vote

Tree of the Year 2025: Glasgow’s iconic Argyle Street Ash crowned in public vote
Among the nominees were an oak possibly linked to Virginia Woolf and a lime tree in Northern Ireland

'Shark Tank’s' Robert Herjavec stuns fans with ageless look in Season 17

'Shark Tank’s' Robert Herjavec stuns fans with ageless look in Season 17
'Shark Tank' is an American TV show where entrepreneurs present their business ideas to a panel of five investors

Sir Menzies ‘Ming’ Campbell, former Lib Dem leader and Olympian dies at 84

Sir Menzies ‘Ming’ Campbell, former Lib Dem leader and Olympian dies at 84
Lord Campbell was an athlete who broke a 53-year-old Scottish 300 yards record

Hurricane Humberto strengthens in Atlantic as Imelda looms as 'bigger threat'

Hurricane Humberto strengthens in Atlantic as Imelda looms as 'bigger threat'
Atlantic hurricane season is becoming more active and producing stronger and more frequent storms

Million-year-old skull discover challenges human understanding of evolution

Million-year-old skull discover challenges human understanding of evolution
A human skull found in China has prompted scientists to make a bombshell discovery about human evolution

James Comey declares innocence in first statement after two-count indictment

James Comey declares innocence in first statement after two-count indictment
The former FBI director was previously investigated after he shared and then deleted a controversial '8647' post

Voddie Baucham Jr, Founders Ministries President dies at 56

Voddie Baucham Jr, Founders Ministries President dies at 56
The Founders Ministries President and pastor breathed his last following a medical emergency incident

US economy shows stronger growth as Q2 GDP revised up to 3.8%

US economy shows stronger growth as Q2 GDP revised up to 3.8%
The US economy’s GDP measures total economic output

Shark-proof wetsuits tested in Australia to protect surfers from attacks

Shark-proof wetsuits tested in Australia to protect surfers from attacks
A surfer named Mercury Psillakis was killed off the coast of Sydney, Australia in a shark attack