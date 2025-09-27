Home / World

Elon Musk among prominent names in newly released Jeffrey Epstein files

Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in a New York jail cell while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges

  • By Fatima Nadeem
New documents released by Congressional Democrats link Elon Musk to Jeffrey Epstein.

According to files given to the House Oversight Committee by Epstein’s estate, Musk was reportedly invited to visit Epstein’s private island in December 2014.

As per multiple reports, Tesla CEO previously stated that Epstein invited him to visit his private island but he turned down the invitation.

Earlier this year, Musk accused Trump of being in the so-called “Epstein files” on social media after the tech mogul criticized Trump’s tax and spending legislation.

One line in the records dated 6 December 2014 reads, "Reminder: Elon Musk to island Dec. 6 (is this still happening?)"

Six partially redacted pages were released from documents given by Justice Department which is investigating how Epstein’s 2019 sex-trafficking case was handled.

Documents released by the committee also show Epstein’s calendar included a planned breakfast with Steve Bannon in February 2019 and lunch with Peter Thiel in November 2017.

Additionally, a key member of the royal family, Prince Andrew was also listed as a passenger on a flight from New Jersey to Florida in May 2000.

Pointing to the significance of the latest records’ release, Sara Guerrero, a spokesperson for the oversight committee, said: “It should be clear to every American that Jeffrey Epstein was friends with some of the most powerful and wealthiest men in the world. Every new document produced provides new information as we work to bring justice for the survivors and victims," as per The Guardian.

The files also show Epstein planned a possible breakfast with Bill Gates in 2014 and Gates later called meeting Epstein a “mistake.”

However, there is no indication that anyone named in the files knew about Epstein’s criminal activities at the time.

For the unversed, Epstein died by suicide in a New York jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

