Pakistan to skip Ukraine peace summit amid ‘PM’s scheduling issues’

Pakistan has maintained a neutral stance on the Russia-Ukraine war

  • by Web Desk
  • June 14, 2024
Pakistan has announced that it will not attend the Ukraine peace summit scheduled for this weekend in Switzerland.

As per local media, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said, “Pakistan stands for universal and consistent application of UN Charter principles, including non-use or threat of use of force, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, pacific settlement of disputes, and equal security for all states.”

She further added, “We reiterate our call for immediate cessation of hostilities and stress the need for diplomacy and dialogue for an early negotiated end to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.”

According to Al Jazeera, Pakistan has adopted a neutral position on Russia’s war on Ukraine, however, analysts believe that there is too much at stake, from Russian oil to Ukrainian weapons.

Meanwhile, some of the interpreters believe that Pakistan’s decision to skip the moot is influenced by China, as it has also boycotted the summit along with Russia.

Tughral Yamin, a former military official, told Al Jazeera, “Pakistan must attend the summit. It has stakes in the war. We have strong defence relations with Ukraine, whereas we are trying to build strong ties with Russia as well, which can provide us oil, so attending this makes complete sense.”

To note, more than 160 countries were invited to a summit hosted by Switzerland at the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It is expected that over 90 nations will attend the peace meeting.

World News

Elon Musk reveals Donald Trump often calls him ‘out of blue’
Elon Musk claims Tesla shareholders will back his multi-billion-dollar pay deal
American journalist Evan Gershkovich to face espionage trial in Russia
Tesla shareholders vote on Elon Musk's $44.9 billion pay package amid legal scrutiny
Hunter Biden verdict crumbles Trump's claim of political persecution
G7 agrees on $50 billion loan plan for Ukraine
Modi expresses grief over death of 40 Indian workers in Kuwait block fire
Milei reform sparks violent protest in Argentina's capital Buenos Aires
Noam Chomsky hospitalizes after stroke in Brazil
Kuwait foreign worker building fire claims over 35 lives
Elon Musk withdraws case against OpenAI
US adds three Chinese companies to forced 'labor ban' list