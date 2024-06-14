World

Tesla investors approve Elon Musk’s $56bn pay deal

Elon Musk’s pay package was blocked by a judge in Delaware earlier this year

  • by Web Desk
  • June 14, 2024
Tesla investors approve Elon Musk’s $56bn pay deal
Elon Musk’s pay package was blocked by a judge in Delaware earlier this year

Tesla shareholders voted in favour of CEO Elon Musk’s $56 billion pay package on Friday, June 14, at the firm’s annual meeting in Texas.

According to BBC, the investors have backed the historically highest pay package of the chief executive for Musk and have also approved the plan to move the legal headquarters of the firm to Texas.

The tech giant would now get a payout of up to $56 billion (£43.9bn). The same amount depends on the Tesla share price. This deal is almost 300 times higher than what the top-earning US boss made last year.

Musk told the applauding crowd, “Hot damn, I love you guys... If I wasn't optimistic, this wouldn't exist, and this factory wouldn't exist. But I do deliver in the end. That's the important thing."

For the unversed, the Space X boss pay package was blocked earlier this year by a judge in Delaware, citing it as unfair to other shareholders.

Moreover, legal experts are unsure about whether the court will accept the re-vote and clear the blockade or not.

Mathieu Shapiro, a managing partner at law firm Obermayer Rebmann Maxwell & Hippel, said, “The vote changes nothing. It only offers Tesla opportunities to try to use the vote to obtain a better decision going forward.”

He further added, “It will be interesting to see if another court is willing to credit a vote taken after the trial court’s decision.”

Khloé Kardashian shares rare glimpse into True and Tatum's playtime

Khloé Kardashian shares rare glimpse into True and Tatum's playtime
BTS Jin's hug event: Everything you need to know!

BTS Jin's hug event: Everything you need to know!
Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra liable to legal outcome in Rs 90 lakh worth gold fraud

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra liable to legal outcome in Rs 90 lakh worth gold fraud

A scientist discovers new treatment for a spinal cord injury: Details Inside

A scientist discovers new treatment for a spinal cord injury: Details Inside

World News

A scientist discovers new treatment for a spinal cord injury: Details Inside
Pakistan to skip Ukraine peace summit amid ‘PM’s scheduling issues’
A scientist discovers new treatment for a spinal cord injury: Details Inside
Elon Musk reveals Donald Trump often calls him ‘out of blue’
A scientist discovers new treatment for a spinal cord injury: Details Inside
Elon Musk claims Tesla shareholders will back his multi-billion-dollar pay deal
A scientist discovers new treatment for a spinal cord injury: Details Inside
American journalist Evan Gershkovich to face espionage trial in Russia
A scientist discovers new treatment for a spinal cord injury: Details Inside
Tesla shareholders vote on Elon Musk's $44.9 billion pay package amid legal scrutiny
A scientist discovers new treatment for a spinal cord injury: Details Inside
Hunter Biden verdict crumbles Trump's claim of political persecution
A scientist discovers new treatment for a spinal cord injury: Details Inside
G7 agrees on $50 billion loan plan for Ukraine
A scientist discovers new treatment for a spinal cord injury: Details Inside
Modi expresses grief over death of 40 Indian workers in Kuwait block fire
A scientist discovers new treatment for a spinal cord injury: Details Inside
Milei reform sparks violent protest in Argentina's capital Buenos Aires
A scientist discovers new treatment for a spinal cord injury: Details Inside
Noam Chomsky hospitalizes after stroke in Brazil
A scientist discovers new treatment for a spinal cord injury: Details Inside
Kuwait foreign worker building fire claims over 35 lives
A scientist discovers new treatment for a spinal cord injury: Details Inside
Elon Musk withdraws case against OpenAI