Zelensky rejects Putin's ceasefire offer, labels it an 'untrustworthy ultimatum'

Vladimir Putin stated that Russia would end the war in Ukraine if Kyiv agreed to drop its NATO ambitions

  • June 15, 2024
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed a ceasefire offer from Russian President Vladimir Putin as an ultimatum that cannot be trusted.

Speaking at the G7 summit, Zelensky expressed his skepticism during an interview with Italy's SkyTG24 news channel.

Earlier in the day, President Putin stated that Russia would end the war in Ukraine if Kyiv agreed to drop its NATO ambitions and surrender control of four provinces claimed by Moscow, as per Reuters.

However, Zelensky believes that even if these demands were met, Putin would not cease his military actions.

"These are ultimate messages that are no different from the messages of the past," Zelensky said, drawing a comparison between Putin and the expansionist ambitions of Adolf Hitler before World War II.

He further added, "This is the same thing that Hitler did. That is why we should not trust these messages of Putin."

Moreover, Zelensky's strong rejection of Putin's proposal highlights the deep mistrust between the two leaders and the ongoing challenges in finding a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

