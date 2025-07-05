World's most beautiful airport named at international design awards

World's most beautiful airport named at international design awards

Airports are making efforts to improve their environments by making them more peaceful and visually attractive.

Although many beautiful airports exist in the world, Yantai Penglai International Airport's Terminal Two in China was given the top position at the recent Prix Versailles awards, which recognize the world's most beautiful airports globally.

Meanwhile, several airports were praised for being eco-friendly, visually appealing and convenient for travellers at the awards, as per ExpressUK.

Secretary General of the organisation, Jérôme Gouadain said in a statement, “The mark left by airports stems chiefly from their ever-growing role in international exchanges. As a result, this infrastructure must resolve formidable difficulties in terms of flow management and the aircraft themselves."

He added, "But this new brand of facilities can also be seen as works of art, or at least as things of beauty. In fact, we should strive to make this happen, given their inescapability in our built environments and our landscapes.”

This huge E-shaped terminal, covering 167,000 square meters was inspired by Yantai's seaside landscape and was carefully planned to reflect the beauty of Kunyu Mountain.

On the other hand, Marseille Provence Airport in France was given second place where the architecture firm Foster + Partners recently designed a new, bright building to connect Terminal One.

The airport added a 22,000 square metre extension and the judges praised it by saying that the design creates a peaceful and calming atmosphere and was made without increasing the airport's ground area.

