River Seine all set to welcome swimmers after a century-long ban

Parisian swimmers celebrate as River Seine reopens after 100-year ban
Parisian swimmers celebrate as River Seine reopens after 100-year ban

The River Seine in Paris has reopened publicly to swimmers for the first time since 1923 after a century-long ban.

According to BBC, the seasonal opening of the Seine for swimming is viewed as a key legacy of the Paris 2024 Olympics, when open water swimmers and triathletes competed in its waters which were specially cleaned for the event.

On Saturday morning at 08:00 local time (07:00 BST) a few dozen swimmers arrived ahead of the opening and dived into the water when they were able to do so.

There are three designated areas for public swimming in the Seine - one near the Eiffel Tower, another close to Notre Dame Cathedral and a third in eastern Paris.

Zones have changing rooms, showers, and beach-style furniture, which allow for up to 300 people to lay out their towels.

Until the end of August, the three swimming sites will be open for free at scheduled times to anyone with a minimum age of 10 or 14 years, depending on the location.

Lifeguards will also be present keeping an eye on those in the river.

The promise to lift the swimming ban dates back to 1988, when then-mayor of Paris and future president Jacques Chirac first advocated for its reversal.

Improvements over the last 20 years have already led to a sharp reduction in faecal bacteria entering the river.

For 100 years swimming was banned in the river because of the levels of water pollution that could make people ill.

Read more : World
Most expensive US tourist destination reveal: Aspen wins crown
Most expensive US tourist destination reveal: Aspen wins crown
Aspen named as the priciest destination in America, with a three-day trip costing over $2,700
Dalai Lama on 90th birthday seeks longevity: ‘Hope to live over 130 years
Dalai Lama on 90th birthday seeks longevity: ‘Hope to live over 130 years
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama expresses hope to live over 130 years after successor announcement
Texas flood disaster: Death toll reaches 24 as search for missing continues
Texas flood disaster: Death toll reaches 24 as search for missing continues
Over 20 people, including summer camp children, missing after flash flooding in Texas
Ancient Roman settlement unearthed after rare swords found in Cotswolds
Ancient Roman settlement unearthed after rare swords found in Cotswolds
Two ancient Roman cavalry swords made of iron were found near the village of Willersey about two years ago
Greece heatwave alert: Temperatures to soar above 42C as heat dome hits
Greece heatwave alert: Temperatures to soar above 42C as heat dome hits
Some parts of Greece including Thessaly, Attica and Athens are expected to experience extreme weather
UK Universal Studios to feature Europe’s tallest rides in biggest-ever theme park
UK Universal Studios to feature Europe’s tallest rides in biggest-ever theme park
this theme park is expected to be the biggest in Europe, covering 476 acres in Bedfordshire
Melania Trump's 'terrible' pet name revealed by Donald Trump in candid admission
Melania Trump's 'terrible' pet name revealed by Donald Trump in candid admission
Trump's statement comes after Melania teased his golf habit during a surprise visit to Children's National Hospital
Kent Council bans transgender books from children’s libraries in controversial move
Kent Council bans transgender books from children’s libraries in controversial move
The decision to remove the books was made after someone from the public expressed concern
Rome petrol station explosion injures 45 as massive fireball rocks city
Rome petrol station explosion injures 45 as massive fireball rocks city
The incident occurred in the Prenestino area when a tanker truck accidentally struck a gas pipe while turning
Walking safari turns deadly: Elephant kills two tourists in Zambia
Walking safari turns deadly: Elephant kills two tourists in Zambia
British and New Zealand women trampled to death by Elephant during a walking safari in Zambia
White House to host historic UFC fight in 2026, says Donald Trump
White House to host historic UFC fight in 2026, says Donald Trump
Trump wants to stage epic UFC fight on White House grounds for America's 250th birthday
Japan earthquakes: Residents evacuate after over 1,000 tremors
Japan earthquakes: Residents evacuate after over 1,000 tremors
Toshima islanders flee homes after more than 1,000 strong quake hits region