Grok bombshell claim: Musk, Trump responsible for Texas floods deaths?

Grok bombshell claim: Musk, Trump responsible for Texas floods deaths?
Grok bombshell claim: Musk, Trump responsible for Texas floods deaths?

Elon Musk’s AI tool Grok, which was built to reduce the spread of misinformation on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, is pointing the finger squarely at its own creator, and the administration he once worked for, for the loss of life during this week’s terrible flooding in Texas.

“Trump’s NOAA cuts, pushed by Musk’s DOGE, slashed funding 30% and staff 17%, underestimating rainfall by 50% and delaying alerts,” the AI bot replied to a user asking who is responsible for the fate of the 27 young girls who are still missing in floodwaters at Camp Mystic.

“This contributed to the floods killing 27, including ~20 Camp Mystic girls. Facts over feelings,” Grok continued.

Officials in Texas have said that forecasting failures at the National Weather Service left Kerr County residents unprepared for the deluge that has so far killed at least 51 people.

The NWS, part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), was one of the government agencies targeted by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), headed by Musk. It lost around 600 staff members thanks to Musk’s push for government streamlining.

Grok, the AI chatbot created by Musk’s company xAI, has been all too happy to make that link for users of the Musk-owned social media platform, X.

Read more : World
UK record-breaking divorce payout: Billionaire's wife wins £230m
UK record-breaking divorce payout: Billionaire's wife wins £230m
Billionaire's wife wins £230m in Britain's third-largest divorce payout after Tesco remark
Lion horrors in Australia: Woman loses arm in attack at Queensland zoo
Lion horrors in Australia: Woman loses arm in attack at Queensland zoo
Darling Downs Zoo employee suffers ‘significant’ arm injury in big cat attack in Queensland
Elon Musk announces launch of new 'America Party' after Trump fallout
Elon Musk announces launch of new 'America Party' after Trump fallout
Tech giant Musk announces new political party to challenge Trump after ‘big, beautiful bill’ success
World's most beautiful airport named at international design awards
World's most beautiful airport named at international design awards
Several airports were praised for being eco-friendly, visually appealing and convenient for travellers at the awards
UK Weather: Third heatwave in month could hit by mid-July
UK Weather: Third heatwave in month could hit by mid-July
The hot weather is expected to last into the weekend as a high-pressure system is moving in from the west
Wildfires erupt in Greece, Turkey and Syria amid intense heat
Wildfires erupt in Greece, Turkey and Syria amid intense heat
Tough weather conditions have already caused at least nine deaths in different parts of Europe
River Seine all set to welcome swimmers after a century-long ban
River Seine all set to welcome swimmers after a century-long ban
Parisian swimmers celebrate as River Seine reopens after 100-year ban
Most expensive US tourist destination reveal: Aspen wins crown
Most expensive US tourist destination reveal: Aspen wins crown
Aspen named as the priciest destination in America, with a three-day trip costing over $2,700
Dalai Lama on 90th birthday seeks longevity: ‘Hope to live over 130 years
Dalai Lama on 90th birthday seeks longevity: ‘Hope to live over 130 years
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama expresses hope to live over 130 years after successor announcement
Texas flood disaster: Death toll reaches 24 as search for missing continues
Texas flood disaster: Death toll reaches 24 as search for missing continues
Over 20 people, including summer camp children, missing after flash flooding in Texas
Ancient Roman settlement unearthed after rare swords found in Cotswolds
Ancient Roman settlement unearthed after rare swords found in Cotswolds
Two ancient Roman cavalry swords made of iron were found near the village of Willersey about two years ago
Greece heatwave alert: Temperatures to soar above 42C as heat dome hits
Greece heatwave alert: Temperatures to soar above 42C as heat dome hits
Some parts of Greece including Thessaly, Attica and Athens are expected to experience extreme weather