Elon Musk’s AI tool Grok, which was built to reduce the spread of misinformation on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, is pointing the finger squarely at its own creator, and the administration he once worked for, for the loss of life during this week’s terrible flooding in Texas.
“Trump’s NOAA cuts, pushed by Musk’s DOGE, slashed funding 30% and staff 17%, underestimating rainfall by 50% and delaying alerts,” the AI bot replied to a user asking who is responsible for the fate of the 27 young girls who are still missing in floodwaters at Camp Mystic.
“This contributed to the floods killing 27, including ~20 Camp Mystic girls. Facts over feelings,” Grok continued.
Officials in Texas have said that forecasting failures at the National Weather Service left Kerr County residents unprepared for the deluge that has so far killed at least 51 people.
The NWS, part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), was one of the government agencies targeted by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), headed by Musk. It lost around 600 staff members thanks to Musk’s push for government streamlining.
Grok, the AI chatbot created by Musk’s company xAI, has been all too happy to make that link for users of the Musk-owned social media platform, X.