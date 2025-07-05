Wildfires erupt in Greece, Turkey and Syria amid intense heat

Greece is bracing for another sweltering heatwave as heat dome, a high-pressure system that traps hot air like a lid, moves in from Western Europe.
Because of intense heat, several wildfires have started both on an island and in town near Athens and also in Turkey and Syria.
As per Sky News, authorities had to evacuate two villages, names Tsakeoi and Limnionas on the island of Evia after the fire began late Friday, June 4.
From Monday, July 7, some parts of Greece including Thessaly, Central Greece, the Peloponnese, Attica and Athens are expected to experience extreme weather, with temperatures going above 40C and possibly reaching 41-42C.
A fire official said that over 160 firefighters, 46 fire trucks and 5 aircrafts were sent to southern Evia to control the wildfires.
This area was already on high alert as strong winds were expected today which could make the fire even more worse and spread faster.
As per the reports, these tough weather conditions have already caused at least nine deaths in different parts of Europe.
At the same time, in Izmir, a city in Turkey, at least five wildfires have been reported due to extremely hot weather, strong winds and dry air.
So far, two people have died because of the fires and tens of thousands of people have been evacuated for safety.
On Friday, wildfires also broke out on both the Turkish and Syrian sides of the border and near the town of Dortyol which is in Hatay, a Turkish province close to the Syrian border.
The government officials said that the difficult weather conditions have made it harder to control these fires.