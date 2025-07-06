Tropical Storm Chantal hits South Carolina, triggers flash flood risk in coastal areas

Tropical Storm Chantal has made landfall in South Carolina early Sunday morning, July 6.
Chantal is the first storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season to be given an official name and to hit the United States.
The storm reached land at around 4am Eastern Time near Litchfield by the Sea in South Carolina, which is about 10 to 20 miles south of Myrtle Beach.
National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that the storm had steady winds blowing between 50 and 60 mph when it made landfall, with stronger gusts.
As per multiple reports, officials have warned that the storm could bring sudden flash flooding, strong waves and dangerous sea currents that could be life-threatening, especially as the storm moves further into the country.
Considering this, NHC has issued tropical storm warnings for certain areas in the Carolinas.
These warnings cover the region from South Santee River in South Carolina up to Surf City in North Carolina.
As storm moves northward over land on Sunday, it will become weaker and turn into a less powerful storm called a tropical depression.
As per the reports, the storm might completely break apart by Sunday evening, but even after this, strong winds, rain and flooding are expected in the coastal areas of North and South Carolina until Monday, July 7.