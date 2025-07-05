Texas flood disaster: Death toll reaches 24 as search for missing continues

Texas flood disaster: Death toll reaches 24 as search for missing continues
Texas flood disaster: Death toll reaches 24 as search for missing continues

Texas flash flooding disadter continues as the death toll increase to 24 while dozones of people including children are still missing.

According to Sky News, a 10 inches (25 centimetres) of heavy rain in just few hours overnight caused flush flooding of the Guadalupe River in the US state of Texas, killing at least 24 people.

An official in the city of Kerville told reporters the flooding struck before dawn "over a very short period of time that could not be predicted, even with the radar."

Judge Rob Kelly, the chief elected official in the county, confirmed fatalities from the flooding and dozens of water rescues so far.

The judge told reporters at a news conference that "most" of the bodies are yet to be identified.

"We're trying to get the identity of these folks, but we don't have it yet," he said.

Emergency services are continuing a frantic search to find those missing - including 23 girls.

The children were among more than 700 who were at a summer camp when floodwaters swept through at around 4am local time.

Most of the campers are safe but they could not be immediately evacuated because high waters have made local roads unusable, authorities said.

