1 in 4 parents struggles to get kids to sleep, polls

  • June 18, 2024
1 in 4 parents find it difficult to get kids to sleep at night due to bedtime anxiety.

According to CNN, a new C.S. Mott Children's Hospital National Poll on children's health conducted with 781 parents indicated that getting children to bed is a common challenge faced by parents.

Polls showed that 1 in 4 parents reported their child has trouble getting sleep because they are anxious and worried, while one-third of the parents said that their child often wakes up upset or crying at night.

Sarah Clark, Mott poll co-director and a research scientist in paediatrics at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor said, “From 1 year of age to 6 years of age, kids change a lot. The different phases that they go to are often pretty predictable: They’re scared of the dark, or as kids develop and their imagination develops … now they’re scared of monsters.”

She added, “It can be all sorts of things, and so often with kids, and I would argue adults too, some of those anxieties seem to come out at night.”

To overcome these issues, Sarah suggested, “Establishing a consistent bedtime routine is crucial… Parents should find a balance between offering reassurance and comfort while maintaining some boundaries that help ensure everyone, both kids and adults, gets adequate sleep.”

Health News

Are cherries the ‘superfruit’ you've been overlooking?
ADHD medication supply at risk after Telehealth executives' arrests
Domestic cats can contract and spread bird flu, study
Beet juice intake may enhance heart health in postmenopausal women
How to identify bee sting? Find out
'Flesh-eating bacteria' spreading in Japan after COVID restrictions lifted
New immune-based biomarker holds promise for early detection of ovarian cancer
A scientist discovers new treatment for a spinal cord injury: Details Inside
Here's how enough sleep and moderate exercise help with healthy aging
Is dark chocolate really good for your health?
Experts call for 'urgent action' on cancer care delays
Korean instant ‘fire noodles' too hot for Danish taste buds