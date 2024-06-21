World

US resumes aid deliveries to Gaza using temporary pier

The pier, originally anchored on May 17, was temporarily dismantled on June 14

  • by Web Desk
  • June 21, 2024
US resumes aid deliveries to Gaza using temporary pier
US resumes aid deliveries to Gaza using temporary pier

The US has resumed delivering aid into Gaza using its temporary pier, according to US Central Command (CENTCOM).

As per CNN, the pier, originally anchored on May 17, was temporarily dismantled on June 14 to avoid damage from anticipated heavy seas and was reattached on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the US delivered 1.4 million pounds of aid, marking the largest single-day delivery to date.

However, the aid has not yet been distributed inside Gaza.

The UN World Food Programme (WFP) paused distribution pending a security review following an Israeli military operation.

However, rumors about the use of the humanitarian pier for the military operation have been denied, but the perception has increased risks to humanitarian workers.

The UN has outlined risk mitigation steps to COGAT, the Israeli agency responsible for aid in Gaza, before resuming operations.

Meanwhile, UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq emphasised the need for a thorough security assessment to ensure the safety of UN staff and partners. 

WFP chief Cindy McCain stated that they are awaiting clearance from the UN’s Department of Safety and Security to resume operations.

To date, over 9.1 million pounds of humanitarian aid have been delivered from the pier to the marshaling area for collection by humanitarian organizations.

The temporary pier, known as the Joint Logistics Over the Shore (JLOTS), requires good sea conditions to operate and began construction in April.

As per the outlet, the US aims to operate the pier for at least three months, with the ultimate goal of turning it into a full-time commercial operation for use by other countries and non-governmental organizations.

Why some people remain unaffected by COVID? Find out

Why some people remain unaffected by COVID? Find out
Lilly King gets heartwarming engagement surprise at Olympic trials

Lilly King gets heartwarming engagement surprise at Olympic trials
Eva Longoria recalls 20 years of 'Desperate Housewives'

Eva Longoria recalls 20 years of 'Desperate Housewives'
US resumes aid deliveries to Gaza using temporary pier

US resumes aid deliveries to Gaza using temporary pier

World News

US resumes aid deliveries to Gaza using temporary pier
Britain's richest family members sentenced for exploiting domestic workers
US resumes aid deliveries to Gaza using temporary pier
Armenia officially recognizes State of Palestine amid Gaza conflict
US resumes aid deliveries to Gaza using temporary pier
South Korea voices concern over Russia-North Korea defence pact
US resumes aid deliveries to Gaza using temporary pier
Netherlands PM Mark Rutte set to become next NATO Secretary General
US resumes aid deliveries to Gaza using temporary pier
Elon Musk's xAI supercomputer plans boost Dell and Super Micro shares
US resumes aid deliveries to Gaza using temporary pier
North Korea and Russia sign landmark 'defence pact'
US resumes aid deliveries to Gaza using temporary pier
'Parkour tourists' damage historic building in Italy, spark concerns
US resumes aid deliveries to Gaza using temporary pier
Over 550 deaths reported during Hajj pilgrimage amid extreme heat
US resumes aid deliveries to Gaza using temporary pier
Biden to give 50,000 immigrants legal status
US resumes aid deliveries to Gaza using temporary pier
Putin's first visit to North Korea in 24 years sparks US concern
US resumes aid deliveries to Gaza using temporary pier
11 migrants die, dozens missing after shipwrecks off coast of Italy
US resumes aid deliveries to Gaza using temporary pier
Another US tourist dies on Greek island