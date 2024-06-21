US resumes aid deliveries to Gaza using temporary pier

The US has resumed delivering aid into Gaza using its temporary pier, according to US Central Command (CENTCOM).
As per CNN, the pier, originally anchored on May 17, was temporarily dismantled on June 14 to avoid damage from anticipated heavy seas and was reattached on Wednesday.
On Thursday, the US delivered 1.4 million pounds of aid, marking the largest single-day delivery to date.
However, the aid has not yet been distributed inside Gaza.
The UN World Food Programme (WFP) paused distribution pending a security review following an Israeli military operation.
However, rumors about the use of the humanitarian pier for the military operation have been denied, but the perception has increased risks to humanitarian workers.
The UN has outlined risk mitigation steps to COGAT, the Israeli agency responsible for aid in Gaza, before resuming operations.
Meanwhile, UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq emphasised the need for a thorough security assessment to ensure the safety of UN staff and partners.
WFP chief Cindy McCain stated that they are awaiting clearance from the UN’s Department of Safety and Security to resume operations.
To date, over 9.1 million pounds of humanitarian aid have been delivered from the pier to the marshaling area for collection by humanitarian organizations.
The temporary pier, known as the Joint Logistics Over the Shore (JLOTS), requires good sea conditions to operate and began construction in April.
As per the outlet, the US aims to operate the pier for at least three months, with the ultimate goal of turning it into a full-time commercial operation for use by other countries and non-governmental organizations.