Cuban labour minister steps down after backlash over beggars comments

Cuban labour minister steps down after backlash over beggars comments
Cuban labour minister steps down after backlash over beggars comments

Cuban Labour and Social Security Minister Marta Elena Feito Cabrera has resigned after saying there are no beggars in Cuba, only people pretending to be.

According to Al Jazeera, Cuba’s presidency said in a post on social media on Wednesday that Feito had “acknowledged her errors and submitted her resignation” over her “lack of objectivity and sensitivity” in addressing issues that are “at the centre of political and governmental management”.

The news came a day after Feito made the comments about poverty in the island nation to deputies in a National Assembly committee.

“We have seen people, apparently beggars, [but] when you look at their hands, look at the clothes these people are wearing, they are disguised as beggars. They are not beggars,” Feito said.

“In Cuba, there are no beggars,” she said.

The minister added that people cleaning car windscreens live “easy” lives and they use the money they make to “drink alcohol”.

Feito also lashed out against those who search through rubbish dumps, saying they are recovering materials “to resell and not pay tax”.

The remarks quickly went viral, prompting calls for Feito’s impeachment and a wave of criticism in a country experiencing a tough economic situation in recent years.

Related
Read more : World

World's top countries with biggest natural gas reserves: No 1 will shock you
World's top countries with biggest natural gas reserves: No 1 will shock you
Global proven oil reserves are estimated to be around 1.73 trillion barrels as of 2025

World's richest countries by GDP per capita in 2025

World's richest countries by GDP per capita in 2025
GDP per capita remains a useful tool for comparing the economic well-being of different countries

Australia observes decline in youth vaping following ban

Australia observes decline in youth vaping following ban
A year after the government imposed a ban on disposable vapes, Australia has seen positive stats in children's vaping cases

Fauja Singh, world’s oldest marathon runner, dies at 114 in hit-and-run
Fauja Singh, world’s oldest marathon runner, dies at 114 in hit-and-run
Indian police are still investigating the hit-and-run incident that claimed the life of marathon legend Fauja Singh

Barack Obama on how his father’s absence shaped his biggest life challenge
Barack Obama on how his father’s absence shaped his biggest life challenge
The former US president was born in Hawaii where he was raised by his mother Stanley Ann Dunham

UK drought declared in Midlands as hosepipe bans loom
UK drought declared in Midlands as hosepipe bans loom
Business that rely on hosepipes for their work like garden centres and car washes are not affected by the ban

John Torode fired from MasterChef after racist language probe
John Torode fired from MasterChef after racist language probe
The show's production company, Banijay and the BBC both agreed to not to renew Torode's contract

Sycamore tree vandals jailed after felling 150-year-old landmark in under 3 minutes
Sycamore tree vandals jailed after felling 150-year-old landmark in under 3 minutes
Graham and Carruthers were found guilty in May for damaging both the Sycamore Gap tree and the nearby wall