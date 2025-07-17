Spanish mountain rescue teams hunt for missing American hiker in Pyrenees

Spanish rescue teams are currently searching for an American hiker, Cole Henderson, who went missing in the Pyrenees eight days ago.

Taking to Facebook, Henderson’s friend Max Senoff stated that the 27-year-old hiker was last communicated on July 9,

He went missing after sending a message that he had parked his car, later turning his phone on airplane mode.

Guardia Civil told CNN, a missing report was filed for Henderson on July 14, after he missed his flight home to the Netherlands on Saturday, July 12.

Authorities discovered Henderson’s car in Torla, a town to the west of the national park.

Senoff believes he was trying to summit Monte Perdido, the third-highest peak in the Pyrenees, standing at 11,007 feet.

Social media footage did not show any wrong route from Torla, in fact Henderson’s car was parked in a normal route.

However, the route is rated as “Peu Difficile” (PD), meaning “somewhat difficult” by the climbing community.

These routes are climbed without ropes, they might involve crevassed glaciers, and require expertise along with specialised equipment, like crampons, and more.

According to his social media profiles, Henderson studied at St. Andrews School in Middletown, Delaware, before getting admission into Computer Science at Rhodes College, Tennessee.

