Michelle, Barack Obama address divorce rumours with humor

Barack Obama has weighed in on the divorce rumors surrounding him and his wife, Michelle Obama.
On Wednesday, the former president, 63, was this week’s guest on Michelle’s IMO podcast alongside her older brother Craig Robinson. As the “very, very, very special guest” walked onto the set, Robinson was shocked to see that the husband and wife “liked each other.”
“That's the rumor mill,” the former first lady chimed in, while Barack also joked, saying, “She took me back! It was touch and go for a while.”
“Now don’t you start,” Michelle started to tease her husband as her brother broke the tension by telling the couple, “It's so nice to have you both in the same room.”
Michelle and Barack have been married since 1992 and share two daughters, Malia, 26, and Sasha, 24.
Over the last few months, there has been speculation that the couple is getting divorced due to their lack of public appearances together.
However, when the former first lady spoke on NPR’s Wild Card podcast with Rachel Martin last month, she said she’s not photographed alongside Barack often because of their age.