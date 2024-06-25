World

Julian Assange walks free after plea deal with US

Julian Assange spent five years in a British prison while fighting extradition to the US

  • by Web Desk
  • June 25, 2024
Julian Assange walks free after plea deal with US
Julian Assange walks free after plea deal with US

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been freed from the UK prison after agreeing to plead guilty to a single charge of breaching the espionage law in the US.

According to Reuters, Assange was charged with a conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information.

Wikileaks announced the release of Assange, saying, “He left Belmarsh maximum security prison on the morning of June 24 after having spent 1901 days there. He was granted bail by the High Court in London and was released at Stanstead airport during the afternoon, where he boarded a plane and departed the UK.”

As per court documents, the 52-year-old Australian editor is due to be sentenced to time served of 62 months, time he had already served in British prison. Once the guilty plea is accepted, he will be free to return to his birth country, Australia.

Wikileaks, in a statement posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), said, “This is the result of a global campaign that spanned grass-roots organisers, press freedom campaigners, legislators, and leaders from across the political spectrum, all the way to the United Nations.”

The media company further stated, “After more than five years in a 2x3-metre cell, isolated 23 hours a day, he will soon reunite with his wife, Stella Assange, and their children, who have only known their father from behind bars.”

Moreover, Stella Assange also shared a video of her husband boarding a plane on X. She wrote, “Julian is free!!!! Words cannot express our immense gratitude to YOU—yes, YOU, who have all mobilised for years and years to make this come true. THANK YOU. THANK YOU. THANK YOU."

Sonam Kapoor shares before-after looks from Dior fashion show event

Sonam Kapoor shares before-after looks from Dior fashion show event

Afghanistan stuns with first-ever T20 World Cup semifinal spot

Afghanistan stuns with first-ever T20 World Cup semifinal spot
Princess Charlotte love for Taylor Swift laid bare

Princess Charlotte love for Taylor Swift laid bare
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?

Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?

World News

Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
Biden vs. Trump first presidential debate 2024: Everything you need to know
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
Elon Musk shames political parties for mud-dragging each other
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
Netanyahu hints at ending ‘intense war’ with Rafah, Gaza
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
Over 1,000 pilgrims die during Hajj in Saudi Arabia amid extreme heat
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
Yellow 'heat-health' alerts issued across majority of England
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
Wild Thang wins world’s ugliest dog 2024 title
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
Barcelona to ban tourist apartment rentals by 2028
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
Beijing warns of ‘trade war’ over EU electric vehicle tariffs
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
Death toll rises to 54 from tainted liquor in India
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
US resumes aid deliveries to Gaza using temporary pier
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
Britain's richest family members sentenced for exploiting domestic workers
Did Sara Ali Khan almost pass on 'Atrangi Re' to Alia Bhatt?
Armenia officially recognizes State of Palestine amid Gaza conflict