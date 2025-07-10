US lawmakers urge Canada to tackle wildfire smoke ‘filling air in summers’

US lawmakers have complained to Canada about their wildfire smoke that is ruining Americans’ summer.
According to BBC, six US members of parliament wrote a letter to the Canadian embassy on behalf of the citizens to complain about the wildfire smoke that is blowing into the south, spoiling summers in America.
In a letter to Ambassador Kirsten Hillman, the lawmakers wrote, “We write to you today on behalf of our constituents who have had to deal with suffocating Canadian wildfire smoke filling the air to begin the summer. We would like to know how your government plans on mitigating wildfire and the smoke that makes its way south."
The lawmakers argued that their constituents cannot go outside, enjoy summers, and breathe safely due to the dangerous air quality the wildfire smoke has created.
"In our neck of the woods, summer months are the best time of the year to spend time outdoors recreating, enjoying time with family, and creating new memories, but this wildfire smoke makes it difficult to do all those things," they added.
The letter published earlier this week was signed by Tom Tiffany, Glenn Grothman, Michelle Fischbach, Brad Finstad, Pete Stauber, and Tom Emmer.
Meanwhile, the embassy said that Canada takes wildfires “very seriously” and they have shared the letter with the relevant agencies of their country.
Notably, Canada deals with the wildfires every summer. This year two people have died, and thousands of others were forced to evacuate due to the blaze.