Russia launches largest-ever drone attack on Ukraine amid escalating tensions

Russia has launched the largest aerial attack on Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
According to CNN, Russia on Wednesday, July 9, hit Ukraine with the biggest drone attack, killing at least one civilian and causing widespread damage.
Ukraine’s Air Force said that Russia launched 728 drones and 13 missiles, breaking the 539-drone record from earlier this month. The military also claimed that most of the drones, 718, were destroyed successfully.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attack and said, “This is a demonstrative attack, and it comes at a time when there have been so many attempts to achieve peace and ceasefire, but Russia rejects everything.”
“Our partners know how to apply pressure so that Russia will be forced to think about ending the war, not new strikes. Everyone who wants peace must act,” he wrote on Telegram.
The target of the Russian airstrike was the northwestern city of Lutsk, 90 km (56 miles) from the Polish border.
This came hours after US President Donald Trump vowed to provide Kyiv military support, citing that Russia is hitting Ukraine “very hard” and America will send more weapons so they can “defend themselves.”
Trump also criticised Russian President Vladimir Putin for throwing “bullsh*t” over ceasefire efforts and called him “meaningless.”