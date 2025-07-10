Chicago flash flood 2025: 5+ inches of rain prompts emergency alerts

Chicago flash flood 2025: 5+ inches of rain prompts emergency alerts
Chicago flash flood 2025: 5+ inches of rain prompts emergency alerts 

Chicago endured one of its torrential rainfall events from September 2023 on, leading to flooded basements.

Before 9 p.m., a single thunderstorm cell formed over Chicago as a result of the outflow boundary moving northward into the city from earlier storms south of Interstate 80.

This system stalled, developing "training" thunderstorms, where intense rainfall repeatedly hits the same area until about 10:45 p.m.

The Garfield Park area recorded a surprising 4.63 inches of rain in just 90 minutes, with a storm total of 5.45 inches.

The Loop got 3.81 inches in just under two hours, while radar projects over the Eisenhower Expressway corridor west of downtown displayed totals nearing 7 inches.

The meteorological department issued a flash flood warning at 9:46 p.m. and eventually upgraded it to a “considerable” level by 10:06 p.m., triggering emergency notifications.

This warning level is often linked with a catastrophic flooding event.

Experts attribute the torrential downpours to climate change. With every 1°F rise in temperature, the atmosphere holds up to 4% more moisture, leading to intense rainfall.

According to Climate Central, rainfall intensity in Chicago has increased by 8% since 1970, posing a threat to the city’s infrastructure.

Related
Read more : World

Guatemala shaken by series of earthquakes, authorities urge evacuations
Guatemala shaken by series of earthquakes, authorities urge evacuations
Guatemala earthquakes trigger landslides, causing injuries and widespread damage

New Mexico hit with flash flood warning as water sweeps away three people
New Mexico hit with flash flood warning as water sweeps away three people
A search operation for a father and two children is underway in Ruidoso after they were swept away in floodwater

AI impersonator uses Marco Rubio Deepfake to target senior officials
AI impersonator uses Marco Rubio Deepfake to target senior officials
Senior officials were tricked by fake voice and text messages on Signal, raising concern for AI in politics

Marseille airport shuts down as wildfire approaches French city
Marseille airport shuts down as wildfire approaches French city
The French authorities have issued warrants for residents to stay indoors amid the horrific wildfire

UK issues heat health alert with temperatures set to hit 33C
UK issues heat health alert with temperatures set to hit 33C
The last two weekends of June were already extremely hot which was also the hottest June ever recorded in England

Bayeux Tapestry returns to UK after 900 years in historic swap deal with France
Bayeux Tapestry returns to UK after 900 years in historic swap deal with France
The Bayeux Tapestry shows how the Anglo-Saxons lost power and the Normans took control of England

French President Macron snubbed again by wife in public during UK state visit
French President Macron snubbed again by wife in public during UK state visit
This incident follows an earlier moment in May when President Macron was pushed in the face by his wife

Bee attack in French town leaves 24 injured, 3 in critical condition
Bee attack in French town leaves 24 injured, 3 in critical condition
One of the seriously injured was a 78-year-old woman who was stung 25 times by the bees