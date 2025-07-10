Chinese students find unique ways to fight off intense heatwave

With extreme heat warnings all over the country, Chinese students have been forced to make their way to hallways and libraries to sleep off the heatwave.

The students in the country's eastern region have been camping in supermarkets and tents in the open air to avoid stuffy dormitories in the fierce weather.

Along with that, hotels have also become a popular spot among students due to their air-conditioning, as they avoid sweating all night in their campuses, which house four to eight people in a room.

The sanfu season, known as "dog days," began in mid-July; however, this year it arrived early, with temperatures in the eastern region soaring above 40°C over the past week.

Concerns regarding the intense temperature surged after a dormitory guard's death in his room at Qingdao University was reported over the weekend, which many believe was due to heatstroke.

According to the university, they were investigating the cause of death, as they revealed that the guard was found in his room in an "abnrmal condition."

In recent weeks China has been dealing with extreme weather, a worldwide phenomenon that experts have linked to climate change.

On the other hand, Chinese authorities issued flash flood warnings on Wednesday, July 9, after a typhoon made landfall on China's eastern coast.

