New Mexico hit with flash flood warning as water sweeps away three people

A New Mexico town has been struck by horrific flooding after heavy rain fell on areas that were burnt in last year's wildfires.

On Tuesday, July 8, Ruidoso mayor Lynn Crawford spoke to the press, sharing that he has received reports of gas leaks at homes that had been washed away and of mudslides.

He further stated that multiple bridges went underwater, and so far more than two dozen people have been rescued from the water.

The mayor also urged residents to stay at home or take shelter at high-altitude places.

Three people, a father and two children, have gone missing after they were swept away by the water, and the search operation is underway for the family.

No injuries or casualties have been reported so far, and in a social media post, the village has asked people who could not reach their families to report the missing to the community's emergency operations centre.

Moreover, videos of the town have shown roads being submerged in uncontrolled floodwaters and a home smashing into trees after it was swept down the Rio Ruidoso river.

According to the National Weather Service, the river reached its peak with a record 20 feet on Tuesday.

Town officials said the rain would cause severe flash flooding in streams and ditches in the area burnt by the South Fork Fire. 

The blaze ignited in June last year and scorched through more than 17,000 acres.

Ruidoso, which has a population of 7,600 people, is roughly 180 miles southeast of Albuquerque, in the Sierra Blanca mountain range.

