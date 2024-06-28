Health

Is AC impacting your health? Here’s what you need to know

Discover how your air conditioner affects your health and ways to minimize its impact

  • by Web Desk
  • June 28, 2024
Is AC impacting your health? Here’s what you need to know
Is AC impacting your health? Here’s what you need to know

Air conditioning provides much-needed relief from the heat, especially during scorching summer months.

However, while it keeps indoor environments comfortable, prolonged use can lead to several health issues.

Here are the main health concerns associated with air conditioning and tips on how to mitigate them.

Health Risks:

Dry skin & dehydration:

Air conditioners remove moisture from the air, leading to dry skin and dehydration, which can cause irritation and itchiness.

Respiratory issues: 

AC units circulate recycled air that may contain dust and allergens, drying out nasal passages and throat, causing discomfort.

Muscle stiffness and joint pain: 

Rapid temperature changes from cool indoors to hot outdoors can strain muscles and joints.

Impaired immune function: 

Continuous exposure to air conditioning may weaken the body's immune response over time.

Mental fatigue and headaches: 

Spending prolonged periods in an artificially controlled environment can lead to mental fatigue and headaches.

Dry eyes: 

Staying in AC can make your eyes dry and worsen symptoms of dry eyes syndrome.

Tips for staying cool and healthy:

Hydrate regularly: 

Drink plenty of water to counteract the drying effects of air conditioning.

Humidify your space: 

Use a humidifier to add moisture back into the air.

Take breaks: 

Step outside periodically to give your body a chance to adjust to natural temperatures.

Regular maintenance: 

Ensure your AC unit is regularly cleaned and serviced to prevent the build-up of allergens and bacteria.

Moderate settings: 

Keep your AC at a moderate temperature rather than the coldest option.

By following these tips, you can enjoy the comfort of air conditioning while minimizing its potential health risks.

Is air conditioning impacts your health? Here’s what you need to know

Is air conditioning impacts your health? Here’s what you need to know
YouTube in talks with 'record labels' to train AI with copyrighted songs

YouTube in talks with 'record labels' to train AI with copyrighted songs
Phil Foden returns to Germany for Euro 2024 after birth of third child

Phil Foden returns to Germany for Euro 2024 after birth of third child
E. coli outbreak in England claims two lives, 275 infected

E. coli outbreak in England claims two lives, 275 infected

Health News

E. coli outbreak in England claims two lives, 275 infected
E. coli outbreak in England claims two lives, 275 infected
E. coli outbreak in England claims two lives, 275 infected
How much protein do you really need? Find out
E. coli outbreak in England claims two lives, 275 infected
How can you feel 30 years younger with one exercise? Find out
E. coli outbreak in England claims two lives, 275 infected
Man tears hole in throat while trying to suppress sneeze
E. coli outbreak in England claims two lives, 275 infected
Gardening found to boost brain health in old age
E. coli outbreak in England claims two lives, 275 infected
Are nuts the missing ingredient in your weight loss journey?
E. coli outbreak in England claims two lives, 275 infected
Is cheese a secret weapon for shedding pounds?
E. coli outbreak in England claims two lives, 275 infected
Why some people remain unaffected by COVID? Find out
E. coli outbreak in England claims two lives, 275 infected
New 'AI scan' predicts heart attack risk up to a decade in advance
E. coli outbreak in England claims two lives, 275 infected
Heatwaves linked to heightened cardiovascular risks, study
E. coli outbreak in England claims two lives, 275 infected
South Africa faces insulin pen shortage amid demand for weight-loss drugs
E. coli outbreak in England claims two lives, 275 infected
1 in 4 parents struggles to get kids to sleep, polls