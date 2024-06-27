Health

Here's what expert says about ultra-processed food addiction

Ultra-processed food addicts eat to the point where they become physically ill

  • by Web Desk
  • June 27, 2024
Ultra-processed food addicts eat to the point where they become physically ill
Ultra-processed food addicts eat to the point where they become physically ill

Ultra-processed food addiction has become a major health issue in the US, especially among children.

According to CNN, research shows that 12% of the nearly 73 million US children and adolescents have an ultra-processed food addiction. The Yale Food Addiction Scale is used to diagnose food addiction among people.

Ashley Gearhardt, a professor who developed the Yale addiction scale, said, “Kids are losing control and eating to the point where they feel physically ill. They have intense cravings and may be sneaking, stealing, or hiding ultraprocessed foods.”

She further added, “They may stop going out with friends or doing other activities they used to enjoy in order to stay at home and eat, or they may feel too sluggish from overeating to participate in other activities.”

Ashley’s research found that 14% of adults are clinically addicted to eating more, particularly ultra-processed foods that contain higher levels of sugar, salt, and fat.

The researcher noted, “By age 2 or 3, children are likely to eat more ultraprocessed foods in any given day than a fruit or vegetable, especially if they’re poor and don’t have enough money in their family to have enough quality food to eat. Ultraprocessed foods are cheap and literally everywhere, so this is also a social justice issue.”

Eating less processed food increases the risk of heart disease, weight gain, cancer, and even morality.

India qualifies for T20 World Cup after a decade

India qualifies for T20 World Cup after a decade
Ariana Grande breaks silence on Jeffrey Dahmer backlash in cryptic birthday post

Ariana Grande breaks silence on Jeffrey Dahmer backlash in cryptic birthday post
Khloé Kardashian feels ‘deeply grateful’ on her 40th Birthday

Khloé Kardashian feels ‘deeply grateful’ on her 40th Birthday
WhatsApp to introduce feature allowing users to choose 'Meta AI model'

WhatsApp to introduce feature allowing users to choose 'Meta AI model'

Health News

WhatsApp to introduce feature allowing users to choose 'Meta AI model'
Is AC impacting your health? Here’s what you need to know
WhatsApp to introduce feature allowing users to choose 'Meta AI model'
E. coli outbreak in England claims two lives, 275 infected
WhatsApp to introduce feature allowing users to choose 'Meta AI model'
Researchers reveal shocking details about multivitamin usage: Find out
WhatsApp to introduce feature allowing users to choose 'Meta AI model'
How much protein do you really need? Find out
WhatsApp to introduce feature allowing users to choose 'Meta AI model'
How can you feel 30 years younger with one exercise? Find out
WhatsApp to introduce feature allowing users to choose 'Meta AI model'
Man tears hole in throat while trying to suppress sneeze
WhatsApp to introduce feature allowing users to choose 'Meta AI model'
Gardening found to boost brain health in old age
WhatsApp to introduce feature allowing users to choose 'Meta AI model'
Are nuts the missing ingredient in your weight loss journey?
WhatsApp to introduce feature allowing users to choose 'Meta AI model'
Is cheese a secret weapon for shedding pounds?
WhatsApp to introduce feature allowing users to choose 'Meta AI model'
Why some people remain unaffected by COVID? Find out
WhatsApp to introduce feature allowing users to choose 'Meta AI model'
New 'AI scan' predicts heart attack risk up to a decade in advance
WhatsApp to introduce feature allowing users to choose 'Meta AI model'
Heatwaves linked to heightened cardiovascular risks, study