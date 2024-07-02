World

Millionaire creates website to rank airlines by luggage loss

Air India loses the most luggage, while Japan's All Nippon Airways loses the least

  • by Web Desk
  • July 02, 2024
Millionaire developer Pieter Levels decided to create a website after his girlfriend's suitcase went missing on a flight from Lisbon to Barcelona.

As per The Indian Express, the site ranks airlines based on how frequently they lose luggage, with Pieter announcing the initiative on X (formerly Twitter).

He posted photos and explained, "It’s a real-time ranking of airlines based on their current luggage loss rates."

The website accounts for airline size by considering factors like the number of flights and fleet size.

According to the ranking, Air India is at the top of the list, followed by Aer Lingus, WestJet Airlines, British Airways, Iberia, and SpiceJet.

The suitcase is now at Austin airport, where they are also located, but it has not been delivered to their hotel despite repeated promises.

In Barcelona, a similar problem arose when despite spotting the suitcase at the airport, it was never delivered to their hotel as promised.

Pieter expressed his frustration and concluded that avoiding Vueling, owned by Qatar Airways through IAG, might be the best lesson from this experience.

According to the rankings, Air India loses the most luggage, while Japan's All Nippon Airways loses the least.

LATAM Brazil and Alaska Airlines also have low luggage loss rates.

The website uses data mainly from social media, as airlines rarely publish their lost luggage statistics.

Therefore, the accuracy of the rankings depends on the presence and reliability of online reports and complaints.

World News

Turkey holds talks with US on nuclear power plants and SMRs projects
Stampede at religious event in Uttar Pradesh leaves 60 feared dead
UK elections mark 'first' participation for immigrant voters
Heavy rains cause 'deadly' floods and landslides in India, 11 dead
UK general elections: Lib Dem’s Ed Davy bungee jumps for vote plea
Biden criticises supreme Supreme Court’s immunity ruling: ‘Trump free to ignore law’
Pakistan begins second phase of deporting undocumented Afghan refugee
Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100
Sri Lankan opposition leader Rajavarothiam Sampanthan dies at 91
National Rally leads 'first round' of France's parliamentary elections
France begins to vote in snap parliamentary election
‘Hurricane Beryl’ intensifies, poses ‘extremely dangerous’ threat to Caribbean islands