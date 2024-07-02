Millionaire creates website to rank airlines by luggage loss

Millionaire developer Pieter Levels decided to create a website after his girlfriend's suitcase went missing on a flight from Lisbon to Barcelona.
As per The Indian Express, the site ranks airlines based on how frequently they lose luggage, with Pieter announcing the initiative on X (formerly Twitter).
He posted photos and explained, "It’s a real-time ranking of airlines based on their current luggage loss rates."
The website accounts for airline size by considering factors like the number of flights and fleet size.
According to the ranking, Air India is at the top of the list, followed by Aer Lingus, WestJet Airlines, British Airways, Iberia, and SpiceJet.
The suitcase is now at Austin airport, where they are also located, but it has not been delivered to their hotel despite repeated promises.
In Barcelona, a similar problem arose when despite spotting the suitcase at the airport, it was never delivered to their hotel as promised.
Pieter expressed his frustration and concluded that avoiding Vueling, owned by Qatar Airways through IAG, might be the best lesson from this experience.
According to the rankings, Air India loses the most luggage, while Japan's All Nippon Airways loses the least.
LATAM Brazil and Alaska Airlines also have low luggage loss rates.
The website uses data mainly from social media, as airlines rarely publish their lost luggage statistics.
Therefore, the accuracy of the rankings depends on the presence and reliability of online reports and complaints.