Washington County KY tornado: One dead, multiple injured in early morning storm

This tornado comes just two weeks after another massive, powerful tornado hit three counties in southern Kentucky

At least one person has died and several others have been injured after a tornado struck a rural area in Washington County, Kentucky on Friday morning.

As per multiple reports, the tornado hit near Long Run Road, a few miles east of Springfield city.

Tornado warnings were issued for parts of the area early in the morning started around 5:20 am.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office posted pictures on Facebook shortly after the tornado, showing the severe damage caused by the storm.

The sheriff's office requested people to avoid using the roads so that emergency responders can work more effectively while handling multiple urgent situations.

It further informed that the destruction from the tornado is extensive and people have been hurt in many different areas throughout the county.

"Please be respectful during this time. Prayers are needed for this family and our county," the sheriff's office further added.

Washington County, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a social media post, “This level of severe weather was unexpected, with a system still moving through the state."

The statement added, “We also expect to see additional storms today with Eastern and Southeastern Kentucky facing a risk of more severe weather. Please be alert this morning and stay safe.”

Tornado hits weeks after deadly Kentucky storm kills 19:

This tornado comes just two weeks after another massive, powerful tornado hit three counties in southern Kentucky, causing significant loss of life with 19 people killed.

