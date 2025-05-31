Elon Musk makes first public appearance with Donald Trump since government exit

President Donald Trump held a press event on Friday to honour Elon Musk, who is stepping down from his role after serving four months as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
Trump gave Musk a brown box with a key inside as a special gift, saying he only gives it to "very special people."
During the event, Trump praised Musk a lot and thanked him several times for his work.
Even though there have been rumours that they aren't getting along, they appeared friendly and answered questions from reporters together.
"I’ll continue to be visiting here and be a friend and advisor of the president," Musk says.
Musk added, "Certainly, if there's anything the president wants me to do, I'm at the president's service."
Meanwhile, Trump said, "This will be his last day, but not really, because he will, always, be with us, helping all the way. Elon is terrific!"
During Friday’s news conference, Musk hinted that the DOGE might continue beyond its planned end date because the president might decide to extend it.
Regardless of how long DOGE lasts, Musk said the team "will only grow stronger over time, the DOGE influence will grow stronger."
Tesla CEO is leaving his government role to concentrate more on his businesses.
He also plans to reduce his political spending, as he already spent more than $270 million in the 2024 election.
Elon Musk’s black eye:
The main focus at the event was Musk’s black eye, and when a reporter asked about it, Musk explained that his son was responsible for the injury.
"Nothing like a five-year old punching you in the face, I said go ahead and punch me in the face and he did,” Musk said.
“X could do it...,” Trump said. “I didn’t notice it, actually," he added.