World

Elon Musk makes first public appearance with Donald Trump since government exit

Donald Trump praised Elon Musk a lot and thanked him several times for his work during the event

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Elon Musk makes first public appearance with Donald Trump since government exit
Elon Musk makes first public appearance with Donald Trump since government exit

President Donald Trump held a press event on Friday to honour Elon Musk, who is stepping down from his role after serving four months as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Trump gave Musk a brown box with a key inside as a special gift, saying he only gives it to "very special people."

During the event, Trump praised Musk a lot and thanked him several times for his work.

Elon Musk makes first public appearance with Donald Trump since government exit

Even though there have been rumours that they aren't getting along, they appeared friendly and answered questions from reporters together.

"I’ll continue to be visiting here and be a friend and advisor of the president," Musk says.

Musk added, "Certainly, if there's anything the president wants me to do, I'm at the president's service."

Meanwhile, Trump said, "This will be his last day, but not really, because he will, always, be with us, helping all the way. Elon is terrific!"

During Friday’s news conference, Musk hinted that the DOGE might continue beyond its planned end date because the president might decide to extend it.

Regardless of how long DOGE lasts, Musk said the team "will only grow stronger over time, the DOGE influence will grow stronger."

Tesla CEO is leaving his government role to concentrate more on his businesses.

He also plans to reduce his political spending, as he already spent more than $270 million in the 2024 election.

Elon Musk’s black eye:

Elon Musk makes first public appearance with Donald Trump since government exit

The main focus at the event was Musk’s black eye, and when a reporter asked about it, Musk explained that his son was responsible for the injury.

"Nothing like a five-year old punching you in the face, I said go ahead and punch me in the face and he did,” Musk said.

“X could do it...,” Trump said. “I didn’t notice it, actually," he added.

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez’s lavish Venice wedding in jeopardy amid furious protests
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez’s lavish Venice wedding in jeopardy amid furious protests
Many famous people including top celebrities, politicians and business leaders are expected to attend the wedding
Joe Biden confronts critics confidently in first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
Joe Biden confronts critics confidently in first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
Biden was diagnosed with prostate cancer after doctors found a nodule on his prostate during a regular check-up
Washington County KY tornado: One dead, multiple injured in early morning storm
Washington County KY tornado: One dead, multiple injured in early morning storm
This tornado comes just two weeks after another massive, powerful tornado hit three counties in southern Kentucky
World's most educated countries 2025: Europe dominates with six countries in top ten
World's most educated countries 2025: Europe dominates with six countries in top ten
A recent report ranked countries by adults aged 25-26 holding a bachelor's degree or high
Liverpool parade crash: Tearful Doyle shakes head at 'deliberate attack' claims
Liverpool parade crash: Tearful Doyle shakes head at 'deliberate attack' claims
Liverpool victory parade suspect Paul Doyle appeared at the city's Magistrates' Court
Swiss glacier collapse: Valley braces for potential flood risk
Swiss glacier collapse: Valley braces for potential flood risk
Glacier collapse unleashes a deluge of ice and mud, engulfs Swiss village
Japan bans ‘kirakira’ baby names: No more Pikachu or Prince
Japan bans ‘kirakira’ baby names: No more Pikachu or Prince
Japan introduces new law to crack down on ‘sparkly’ baby names
Faizan Zaki becomes 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee champion
Faizan Zaki becomes 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee champion
Zaki spells ‘éclaircissement’ to win the 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee crown
Canada wildfires: Manitoba declares emergency, thousands ordered to evacuate
Canada wildfires: Manitoba declares emergency, thousands ordered to evacuate
Saskatchewan’s premier declares a state of emergency as 14 wildfires rage out of control
Liverpool parade crash: Suspect faces seven charges after vehicle rams crowd
Liverpool parade crash: Suspect faces seven charges after vehicle rams crowd
Paul Doyle was arrested after a vehicle drove into a crowd of people during Liverpool FC’s celebration parade
Elon Musk makes surprise court appearance in Ashley St. Clair paternity case
Elon Musk makes surprise court appearance in Ashley St. Clair paternity case
Elon Musk is believed to be the biological father of at least 14 children
UK sanctuary celebrates snow leopard birth amid alarming extinction threat
UK sanctuary celebrates snow leopard birth amid alarming extinction threat
Experts estimate that only around 2,700 to 3,300 adult snow leopards are still alive in their natural habitats