Liverpool parade crash: Tearful Doyle shakes head at 'deliberate attack' claims

Liverpool victory parade suspect Paul Doyle appeared at the city's Magistrates' Court

Liverpool victory parade suspect Paul Doyle appeared at the city's Magistrates' Court

A man accused of using his car as a "weapon" and ramming a car into crowds at the Liverpool victory parade injuring nearly 80 people has appeared in court.

According to The Mirror, Paul Doyle, 53, of West Derby, Liverpool, is accused of two counts of wounding with intent, two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, two counts of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and one count of dangerous driving when he allegedly ploughed into football fans celebrating Liverpool FC's title win.

A wounding charge and an attempted grievous bodily harm charge relate to a child. The ages of those injured ranged from nine to 78 and all 79 are British.

Doyle was arrested by police following the shocking scenes on Monday and today appeared tearful as he entered Liverpool Magistrates’ Court escorted by two female custody officers . He was wearing a black suit, white shirt and grey tie, with his hair dishevelled and spent the majority of the hearing with his head bowed, staring at the floor.

He looked around at the dozens of reporters packing the courtroom as he was brought in from the cells, his face crumpling slightly as he held back tears. District Judge Paul Healey asked for the defendant to identify himself and in a croaky voice, Doyle confirmed his name, gave his date of birth and address in Liverpool.

District judge Healey said there were real prospects of further charges, adding he was satisfied this was an "exceptional case" that "shocked and outraged" the people of Liverpool and beyond. He granted the prosecution's request for orders protecting the identities of the six complainants.

Doyle shook his head in the dock as the prosecutor told the judge he drove "deliberately at the crowd" and "used his vehicle as a weapon".

Doyle was remanded in custody and there will be a further hearing later today at Liverpool Crown Court.

