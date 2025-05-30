World's most educated countries 2025: Europe dominates with six countries in top ten

It is true that a country's progress in only possible when the education level is good and the people are well-educated.
Recently, a report was published by CBRE Research which revealed the most educated countries in the world measured by both the number and share of adults aged 25–64 who have a bachelor’s degree or higher.
As per the report, Ireland has been placed first in the list of the most educated countries in the world.
It has the highest education rate, with 52.4% of its working-age people having a bachelor's degree or higher.
Western countries, especially in Europe, have the most educated populations.
Out of the top 10 countries in the world with the highest percentage of adults who have a college degree or higher, six are from Europe.
Switzerland and Singapore closely follow the top countries, with 46% and 45% of their adults holding college degrees.
The United States also stands out by having 40% of its population educated with over 78 million degree holders.
On the other hand, India and China, despite having the lowest percentages of educated people, have the largest number of degree holders overall because of their huge population.
What are the Top 10 most educated countries in the world?
1. Ireland: 52.4%
2. Switzerland: 46.0%
3. Singapore: 45.0%
4.Belgium 44.1%
5. United Kingdom 43.6%
6. Netherlands 42.0%
7. United States 40.3%
8. Australia 39.8%
9. Israel 39.7%
10. Sweden 39.6%