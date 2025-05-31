Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez’s lavish Venice wedding in jeopardy amid furious protests

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are preparing for their wedding, but it seems like there might be problems now because the wedding could be affected by protests happening in Venice.
Locals feels their city is being taken over by Bezos, who they call the "richest and most dangerous man in the world."
As per multiple outlets, considering this, many Venetians are planning protests to show their frustration and push them back against disruption.
When is Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding and which big names are expected to attend?
Bezos and Sanchez’s much-awaited wedding is planned for the weekend of June 24.
On the wedding day, Bezos is said to be taking full control of the island of San Giorgio Maggiore.
He has reportedly reserved all five-star hotels and booked every water taxi in Venice.
Many famous people including top celebrities, politicians and business leaders are expected to attend the wedding.
The guest list includes big names like the Kardashians, Eva Longoria, Katy Perry and Ivanka Trump.
Due to the high security, road and airspace closures, and increased police presence, the daily life and normal routine in Venice will be seriously disrupted.
Venice protest group targets Bezos with bold message ahead of wedding:
Moreover, the group Laboratorio Occupato Morion in Venice shared a flyer showing Bezos’s face on top of a rocket with the message, "No space for Bezos, No space for oligarchs!"
"Jeff Bezos thinks he can buy the entire city - let's throw him a party," it added.
In addition to this, Laboratorio Occupato Morion spokesperson Alice Bazzoli told DailyMail that there will be a much bigger protest on the day of the wedding itself.