Elon Musk makes surprise court appearance in Ashley St. Clair paternity case

Elon Musk unexpectedly joined a court hearing through video call related to a lawsuit about paternity and custody filed by Ashley St. Clair.
This happened just a few hours after he resigned from his role as an adviser to Donald Trump.
Ashley filed a legal petition for custody of her child, Romulus in the New York Supreme Court on February 21.
A 26-year-old author claimed that Musk is the father of the child and as per the filing, the boy was born in September in the previous year.
In the petition, she stated that New York is the child’s home state.
She alleges that Musk asked her to keep the child's birth secret, then cut off contact with both her and the child during child support discussions.
As per Daily Mail, his lawyer, Alyssa Rower and Jennifer Isaacman were physically present in the courtroom.
The judge overseeing the case, Jeffrey Pearlman, decided to close the hearing to the public because the case involved private and sensitive matters.
Earlier, on March 14, Musk’s legal team had already convinced the judge to seal the entire case.
This legal action kept the case details hidden from the public and also restricted Ashley from publicly discussing the situation.
Musk's ambition to build a legion of children:
Earlier, the world's richest man has openly expressed his desire to have a large number of children, even referring to his goal as having a "legion" of kids.
A paternity test, conducted by Labcorp, confirmed with a very high degree of certainty, 99.999% that Musk is the father of Ashley's child, as per People Magazine.
The outlet further claimed in their report that Musk has used X (formerly Twitter) to find more women to have children with.
In response to this claim, Tesla CEO tweeted "TMZ >> WSJ."
Musk is believed to be the biological father of at least 14 children which includes six children with his ex-wife, Justine Wilson, one of whom, their son Nevada, tragically passed away as an infant.
He also has three children with musician Grimes and four children with tech executive Shivon Zilis.