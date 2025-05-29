World

Elon Musk makes surprise court appearance in Ashley St. Clair paternity case

Elon Musk is believed to be the biological father of at least 14 children

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Elon Musk makes surprise court appearance in Ashley St. Clair paternity case
Elon Musk makes surprise court appearance in Ashley St. Clair paternity case

Elon Musk unexpectedly joined a court hearing through video call related to a lawsuit about paternity and custody filed by Ashley St. Clair.

This happened just a few hours after he resigned from his role as an adviser to Donald Trump.

Ashley filed a legal petition for custody of her child, Romulus in the New York Supreme Court on February 21.

A 26-year-old author claimed that Musk is the father of the child and as per the filing, the boy was born in September in the previous year.

In the petition, she stated that New York is the child’s home state.

She alleges that Musk asked her to keep the child's birth secret, then cut off contact with both her and the child during child support discussions.

As per Daily Mail, his lawyer, Alyssa Rower and Jennifer Isaacman were physically present in the courtroom.

The judge overseeing the case, Jeffrey Pearlman, decided to close the hearing to the public because the case involved private and sensitive matters.

Earlier, on March 14, Musk’s legal team had already convinced the judge to seal the entire case.

This legal action kept the case details hidden from the public and also restricted Ashley from publicly discussing the situation.

Musk's ambition to build a legion of children:

Earlier, the world's richest man has openly expressed his desire to have a large number of children, even referring to his goal as having a "legion" of kids.

A paternity test, conducted by Labcorp, confirmed with a very high degree of certainty, 99.999% that Musk is the father of Ashley's child, as per People Magazine.

The outlet further claimed in their report that Musk has used X (formerly Twitter) to find more women to have children with.

In response to this claim, Tesla CEO tweeted "TMZ >> WSJ."

Musk is believed to be the biological father of at least 14 children which includes six children with his ex-wife, Justine Wilson, one of whom, their son Nevada, tragically passed away as an infant.

He also has three children with musician Grimes and four children with tech executive Shivon Zilis.

UK sanctuary celebrates snow leopard birth amid alarming extinction threat
UK sanctuary celebrates snow leopard birth amid alarming extinction threat
Experts estimate that only around 2,700 to 3,300 adult snow leopards are still alive in their natural habitats
Haribo recalls sweets after family falls ill from suspected cannabis contamination
Haribo recalls sweets after family falls ill from suspected cannabis contamination
Haribo had earlier warned that some of their sweets being sold might cause health problems
North West England enters official drought as water supplies reach 'critical' levels
North West England enters official drought as water supplies reach 'critical' levels
The amount of water stored in reservoirs across England was 84% which is less than it was during previous drought
South African mother receives harsh sentence for trafficking young daughter
South African mother receives harsh sentence for trafficking young daughter
Joshlin Smith, a six-year-old girl has been missing since February 2024
Malala Yousafzai features in British GQ's next issue as ‘Hero’
Malala Yousafzai features in British GQ's next issue as ‘Hero’
Malala Yousafzai is the world’s youngest Nobel Peace Prize laureate
Largest museum of decorative arts to allow visitors to touch artworks
Largest museum of decorative arts to allow visitors to touch artworks
The V&A Storehouse East will soon allow visitors to have close-up look and touch historical pieces
Brazilian nuns spark frenzy with beatboxing, dance on Catholic TV show
Brazilian nuns spark frenzy with beatboxing, dance on Catholic TV show
Two Brazilian nuns go viral after showing off amazing beatbox and dance session
‘Disappointed’ Elon Musk parts ways with Trump administration
‘Disappointed’ Elon Musk parts ways with Trump administration
Elon Musk officially stepped down as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)
Annabelle doll: Uncovering haunting story behind horror icon
Annabelle doll: Uncovering haunting story behind horror icon
Annabelle doll’s disappearing viral report sparks fear, millions terrified
Tate brothers charged with rape, human trafficking in UK
Tate brothers charged with rape, human trafficking in UK
Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate face 21 charges, including rape and bodily harm in the UK
Joel Le Scouarnec: French paedophile surgeon sentenced to 20 years in jail
Joel Le Scouarnec: French paedophile surgeon sentenced to 20 years in jail
Former French surgeon sexually abused hundreds of patients mostly childre,n over 2 decades
Elon Musk slams Trump ‘big, beautiful’ tax bill: ‘Disappointed’
Elon Musk slams Trump ‘big, beautiful’ tax bill: ‘Disappointed’
Musk ‘disappointed’ by Donald Trump’s tax bill, which ‘undermines’ DOGE cost-cutting efforts