Liverpool parade crash: Suspect faces seven charges after vehicle rams crowd

Paul Doyle, a 53-year-old man from West Derby in Merseyside has been officially charged in connection with the Liverpool parade incident, where a vehicle was driven into a crowd.
He faces a total of seven offences including one count of dangerous driving alongside two counts each of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, wounding with intent to cause GBH and attempting to cause GBH with intent.
Doyle is currently in police custody and is scheduled to appear in court the next day, as per Daily Mail.
He was arrested after a vehicle, a Ford Galaxy, drove into a crowd of people during Liverpool FC’s celebration parade.
As a result, around 79 people were injured and 50 of them had to be taken to the hospital.
The victims were all believed to be British, with the youngest being only nine years old and the oldest 78.
Meanwhile, seven people who were injured in the incident are still receiving medical care in the hospital but their health is getting better.
A police officer Jenny Sims said the car got onto the road after a barrier was taken down to let an ambulance pass.
After that, the car came onto the road from Rumford Street, according to Merseyside Police.
Who is Paul Doyle?
Based on his LinkedIn profile, Doyle was a marine commando in the 1990s and later attended a top UK university where he studied psychology and math.