World

Hurricane Beryl heads towards Mexico after hitting Cayman islands

Hurricane Beryl has caused devastation across smaller Caribbean islands, resulting in at least 10 deaths

  • by Web Desk
  • July 05, 2024
Hurricane Beryl heads towards Mexico after hitting Cayman islands
Hurricane Beryl heads towards Mexico after hitting Cayman islands

Hurricane Beryl, now a Category 2 storm, passed over the Cayman Islands on Thursday and is now heading towards Mexico's popular tourist resorts after causing significant damage in Jamaica.

In recent days, Beryl has caused devastation across smaller Caribbean islands, resulting in at least 10 deaths, as per Reuters.

However, the casualty count may increase as communication is restored in the eastern Caribbean, where severe flooding and strong winds have left many areas isolated.

About 1,000 people took shelter on Wednesday night, according to Richard Thompson, acting head of Jamaica's disaster agency.

So far, one death in Jamaica has been attributed to Beryl.

Meanwhile, more than half of the customers of Jamaica's main electricity company were without power on Thursday afternoon.

Moreover, Beryl's winds are expected to slow further over the next day or two but will likely remain at hurricane strength until it approaches Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula.

By Thursday afternoon, Beryl had crossed over the Cayman Islands and was located about 135 miles (217 kilometers) west of Grand Cayman, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The storm is expected to hit Tulum on the Yucatan Peninsula's eastern coast late Thursday night or early Friday morning.

Beryl's maximum sustained winds had decreased to 110 mph (177 kph), and it was dumping 4-6 inches (10-15 centimeters) of rain on the Cayman Islands, causing life-threatening surf and rip currents.

Meanwhile, a similar amount of rainfall is expected in Mexico's Yucatan.

Kylian Mbappe set to face 'idol' Cristiano Ronaldo in Euro quarter-final clash

Kylian Mbappe set to face 'idol' Cristiano Ronaldo in Euro quarter-final clash
Hurricane Beryl heads towards Mexico after hitting Cayman islands

Hurricane Beryl heads towards Mexico after hitting Cayman islands
Virat Kohli's 'heartwarming gesture' towards Rohit Sharma touches fans' hearts

Virat Kohli's 'heartwarming gesture' towards Rohit Sharma touches fans' hearts
Rohit Sharma dedicates T20 World Cup win to the nation, extols Hardik Pandya

Rohit Sharma dedicates T20 World Cup win to the nation, extols Hardik Pandya

World News

Rohit Sharma dedicates T20 World Cup win to the nation, extols Hardik Pandya
Israel approves major land seizure in West Bank
Rohit Sharma dedicates T20 World Cup win to the nation, extols Hardik Pandya
What if Kamala Harris replaces Joe Biden? Find out
Rohit Sharma dedicates T20 World Cup win to the nation, extols Hardik Pandya
Hurricane Beryl slams Jamaica with heavy rain and wind
Rohit Sharma dedicates T20 World Cup win to the nation, extols Hardik Pandya
UK voters head to polls for pivotal general elections
Rohit Sharma dedicates T20 World Cup win to the nation, extols Hardik Pandya
Joe Biden blows off exit talks: ‘I am not leaving’
Rohit Sharma dedicates T20 World Cup win to the nation, extols Hardik Pandya
Shehbaz Sharif discusses bilateral relations with Vladimir Putin in Kazakhstan
Rohit Sharma dedicates T20 World Cup win to the nation, extols Hardik Pandya
Joe Biden to pull his name out of election soon
Rohit Sharma dedicates T20 World Cup win to the nation, extols Hardik Pandya
Joe Biden admits falling asleep on stage during debate with Trump
Rohit Sharma dedicates T20 World Cup win to the nation, extols Hardik Pandya
Millionaire creates website to rank airlines by luggage loss
Rohit Sharma dedicates T20 World Cup win to the nation, extols Hardik Pandya
Turkey holds talks with US on nuclear power plants and SMRs projects
Rohit Sharma dedicates T20 World Cup win to the nation, extols Hardik Pandya
Stampede at religious event in Uttar Pradesh leaves 60 feared dead
Rohit Sharma dedicates T20 World Cup win to the nation, extols Hardik Pandya
UK elections mark 'first' participation for immigrant voters