Health

Is your pimple normal, or could it be a warning sign?

Find out if your pimple is just routine or a potential warning sign

  • by Web Desk
  • July 05, 2024
Is your pimple normal, or could it be a warning sign?
Is your pimple normal, or could it be a warning sign?

As summer begins and more people head outdoors, NHS surgeon Dr. Karan Rajan is urging the public to be vigilant about using sun protection to reduce the risk of skin cancer.

In a recent Instagram video, Dr. Rajan highlighted the importance of wearing sunscreen and the potential dangers of ignoring suspicious spots on the skin.

Persistent pimples could be dangerous:

Dr. Rajan emphasised that a persistent pimple that doesn’t go away could be a sign of skin cancer.

In the video, he showed a small spot on a woman's face, explaining that a pimple that doesn’t heal should be examined by a professional, as it could be a basal cell carcinoma (BCC), a common form of skin cancer.

Identifying skin cancer:

Skin cancer can develop anywhere on the body but is more common on areas exposed to the sun, such as the back, neck, shoulders, hands, legs, head, face, and ears.

BCCs often have "rolled pearly edges" and may show ulcerations or blood vessels within them. 

Unlike other skin conditions, these spots do not go away with anti-fungal treatments or creams.

Awareness and prevention:

Dr. Rajan's video has garnered tens of thousands of views, raising awareness about skin cancer.

Meanwhile, viewers have shared their own experiences, underscoring the importance of early detection and treatment.

The NHS confirms that BCC and another non-melanoma skin cancer, squamous cell carcinoma (SCC), are common and usually treatable.

These cancers are primarily caused by excessive exposure to ultraviolet light from the sun or sunbeds.

Virat Kohli tops Ravindra Jadeja in ICC T20I all-rounder rankings

Virat Kohli tops Ravindra Jadeja in ICC T20I all-rounder rankings
Is your pimple normal, or could it be a warning sign?

Is your pimple normal, or could it be a warning sign?
Google Photos updates app with 'easier access' to Locked Folder

Google Photos updates app with 'easier access' to Locked Folder
Kylian Mbappe set to face 'idol' Cristiano Ronaldo in Euro quarter-final clash

Kylian Mbappe set to face 'idol' Cristiano Ronaldo in Euro quarter-final clash

Health News

Kylian Mbappe set to face 'idol' Cristiano Ronaldo in Euro quarter-final clash
Dengue fever alert issued in Florida Keys amid rising concerns
Kylian Mbappe set to face 'idol' Cristiano Ronaldo in Euro quarter-final clash
Does mercury content in fish affect neurodevelopment during pregnancy?
Kylian Mbappe set to face 'idol' Cristiano Ronaldo in Euro quarter-final clash
Are you aware of the signs of high blood pressure in the elderly?
Kylian Mbappe set to face 'idol' Cristiano Ronaldo in Euro quarter-final clash
Are bananas good for weight loss?
Kylian Mbappe set to face 'idol' Cristiano Ronaldo in Euro quarter-final clash
Is AC impacting your health? Here’s what you need to know
Kylian Mbappe set to face 'idol' Cristiano Ronaldo in Euro quarter-final clash
E. coli outbreak in England claims two lives, 275 infected
Kylian Mbappe set to face 'idol' Cristiano Ronaldo in Euro quarter-final clash
Here's what expert says about ultra-processed food addiction
Kylian Mbappe set to face 'idol' Cristiano Ronaldo in Euro quarter-final clash
Researchers reveal shocking details about multivitamin usage: Find out
Kylian Mbappe set to face 'idol' Cristiano Ronaldo in Euro quarter-final clash
How much protein do you really need? Find out
Kylian Mbappe set to face 'idol' Cristiano Ronaldo in Euro quarter-final clash
How can you feel 30 years younger with one exercise? Find out
Kylian Mbappe set to face 'idol' Cristiano Ronaldo in Euro quarter-final clash
Man tears hole in throat while trying to suppress sneeze
Kylian Mbappe set to face 'idol' Cristiano Ronaldo in Euro quarter-final clash
Gardening found to boost brain health in old age