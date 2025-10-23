Lead found in bubble tea: Hidden risks of trendy beverage 

A safety test from Consumer Reports found that everyone’s favourite Instagram-worthy beverage, bubble tea, may pose a significant health threat.
Researchers have discovered that cassava-based products consist of an increased level of lead, so the experts rested boba pearls, as well.
They conducted a test from bubble teas at two popular chains, Gong Cha and Kung Fu Tea, and two packaged boba products from Trader Joe’s and WuFuYuan. It may come as a huge shock to you, but every sample contained lead.
Fortunately, none of them showed CR's level of concern for lead, and none showed levels of arsenic, cadmium or mercury that would be a health risk in one serving.
PhD, director of food safety research and testing at CR, James E. Rogers stated, “These levels weren’t so high that we’d tell people to completely avoid bubble tea.”
James added, “However, while this wasn’t a comprehensive look at the boba and bubble tea market, the fact that three out of the four boba samples contained more than 50 percent of our level of concern for lead in one serving is a good reason to treat it as an occasional treat, not an everyday staple.”
Experts underscored that repeated exposure to lead can pose health risks over time, so reducing contact with known lead sources is wise.
After the results, Trader Joe’s halted its Instant Boba Kit, and WuFuYuan tightened its quality controls.
In conclusion, bubble tea remains mostly safe, awareness of potential lead exposure is essential.