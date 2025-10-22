Health

Health Canada fixes error that affected thousands in Dental Care Plan

Canadian government has begun to send notification to the affected people regarding the updates to their coverage

  By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Health Canada fixes error that affected thousands in Dental Care Plan
Health Canada fixes error that affected thousands in Dental Care Plan

Health Canada announced that nearly 70,000 individuals who received or were approved for dental care under the Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP) were not eligible because of an internal error in how applicant income was calculated.

On Tuesday, October 22, 2025, the major mistake led to a few people receiving services or paying reduced co-payments than they should have.

However, Health Canada confirmed that the affected people will not be required to repay any amounts covered by the CDCP for care received before October 24, 2025.

A system fix has been implemented to correct the problem.

The error has affected nearly one percent of all active CDCP members, with up to 28,000 of them receiving dental services.

The Canadian government has begun to send notification to the affected people regarding the updates to their coverage.

Health Canada strongly recommended members and dental providers to verify coverage before each visit, as eligibility can change during the benefit period.

Furthermore, individuals are advised to create a My Service Canada Account for timely updates or call 1-833-537-4342 for assistance.

Released in May 2024, the CDCP has assisted nearly 5.5 million Canadians access dental care, saving roughly $800 every year.

Initially aimed at children, seniors, and people suffering from disabilities, the plan covers all eligible adults with an adjusted family net income less than $90,000.

