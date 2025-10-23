Starting hormone therapy early in Menopause may benefit your health

A recent study revealed that starting estrogen therapy earlier during perimenopause may provide a range of health benefits for women.
The study discovered that those who used estrogen for at least 10 years before menopause had 605 reduced odds of developing breast cancer, cardiac disorders and stroke in contrast to women who never took hormones.
The research was presented at The Menopause Society’s annual meeting in Orlando, Florida.
Lead author Ify Chidi of Case Western Reserve University stated that the results could clarify long-debated questions regarding when hormone therapy should begin.
Perimenopause, the transitional phase before a woman’s period ends, often brings symptoms like hot flashes and causes disruption in sleeping patterns that can last for years. Estrogen therapy has been proven highly effective and safe.
For the study, researchers assessed health records from more than 120 million women.
They discovered that starting estrogen after menopause offered only slight benefits for cardiac health and breast cancer risk, but was associated with 4.9% higher stroke risk.
According to Dr. Stephanie Faubion of The Menopause Society, the findings suggest that starting hormone therapy during perimenopause may significantly reduce the risks and increase benefits. However, she underscored the need for further clinical research to confirm these results.