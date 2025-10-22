Health

Researchers reveal side effects of antidepressants on physical health

Scientists found agomelatine was associated with a 2.4kg weight loss, while maprotiline promoted weight gain up to 2kgs

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
For the first time, researchers have ranked the physical adverse effects of antidepressants, revealing a few significant differences between drugs.

The study, led by King's College London and the University of Oxford, assessed 151 studies covering 30 common antidepressants and over 58,500 patients, focusing on the first eight weeks of treatments.

According to a study published in The Lancet, showed major differences: agomelatine was associated with a 2.4kg weight loss, while maprotiline promoted weight gain up to 2kgs.

Results further indicated a difference of 21 beats per minute between fluvoxamine, which decreased the heart rate, and nortriptyline, which increased it.

Scientists warned that these variations may affect patients’ health and may stop themselves to continue treatment.

Prof Oliver Howes mentioned that even little physical effects may significantly impact on population-level.

Dr. Toby Pillinger underscored the results should empower patients, not frighten them, encouraging shared decision-making with health professionals to find the most suitable medication.

An individual who wants to avoid weight gain, may benefit from agomelatine, sertraline, or venlafaxine, while an hypertensive patient and anyone with increased cholesterol levels would require different options.

Researchers stated that matching antidepressants to individual requirements could enhance treatment safety and offer better outcomes.

