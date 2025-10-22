Health

Antidepressants ranked by impact on physical health for first time

A new study has categorised and ranked the most common antidepressants according to the different effects they have on physical health

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Antidepressants ranked by impact on physical health for first time
Antidepressants ranked by impact on physical health for first time 

Different antidepressants have major divergences in their side effects on the physical health of a patient.

As reported by the BBC, academics ranked the medications for the first time after observing the impact of the drugs in the first eight weeks after starting treatment.

Around eight million people in the UK take antidepressants.

Researchers warned that the wide disparity in side effects could affect people's health and could also determine if they should stick to their prescription.

Prof Oliver Howes said, "There are big differences between [antidepressants] and this is important not just for individual patients, but large numbers of people are taking them, so even modest changes could have a big effect across the whole population."

The study by King's College London and the University of Oxford is the first to create a ranking so the effects of medication can be easily compared.

The team analysed 151 studies of 30 drugs commonly used in depression, involving over 58,500 patients.

Not everybody developed side effects; however, results published in the Lancet medical journal showed that on average:

1. An eight-week prescription of agomelatine was linked to a 2.4 kg drop in weight compared with maprotiline, which caused nearly 2 kg of weight gain.

2. There was a stark difference of 21 beats per minute between fluvoxamine, which slowed the heart, and nortriptyline, which sped it up.

3. An 11 mm Hg difference in blood pressure between nortriptyline and doxepin was also observed.

"Clearly no two antidepressants are built the same," said Dr Atheeshaan Arumuham, from King's College London.

Those differences can stack up in ways that become clinically important, including an increased risk of heart attack or stroke.

Advertisement
You Might Like:

91,000 pounds of frozen products recalled for Listeria risk

91,000 pounds of frozen products recalled for Listeria risk
Listeria symptoms can include fever, headache, muscle pain, confusion and more

Kenvue urges FDA to dismiss request for Tylenol's autism warning

Kenvue urges FDA to dismiss request for Tylenol's autism warning
FDA Commissioner clarified some studies reveal potential link between Tylenol and Autism, but no causal association has been proven

70% of US population struggles with obesity, new study reveals

70% of US population struggles with obesity, new study reveals
Almost 70% of US adults would be deemed obese based on new definition

Extraordinary eye implant lets blind patients read again

Extraordinary eye implant lets blind patients read again
The electronic implant used in the international trial has helped restore sight of the blind patients

Flavoured marijuana vaping significantly increases among US teens

Flavoured marijuana vaping significantly increases among US teens
Teens in eight grade who vaped marijuana, flavoured use have now skyrocketed from 47% to 63%

'Snackification' healthy snacking trend accelerates globally

'Snackification' healthy snacking trend accelerates globally
This major transition is driven by increasing nutritional awareness among everyone, as it directly impacts your health

C-Sections associated with severe pain and disrupted sleep of new moms

C-Sections associated with severe pain and disrupted sleep of new moms
Over 1.5 million mothers also showed C-section patients were 16% more likely to be diagnosed with insomnia, more

Leaving hometown may improve health of older adults, study

Leaving hometown may improve health of older adults, study
Research further revealed that older adults who remained where they were born had up to 22% higher odds of disability

Why young adults are using Cannabis to sleep? Experts warn of risks

Why young adults are using Cannabis to sleep? Experts warn of risks
Experts further underscored the significance of improved sleep and Cannabis impact on mental health

First locally acquired case of Mpox strain confirmed in California, USA

First locally acquired case of Mpox strain confirmed in California, USA
Mpox is transmitted through direct infectious sores, body fluids, sexual contact, and contaminated products

Muscle strength tied to reduced risk of obesity-related health issues

Muscle strength tied to reduced risk of obesity-related health issues
Results indicated that higher grip strength was associated with a significantly lower reduced risk of obesity-related health problems

Praxis stock hikes over 130% after strong phase 3

Praxis stock hikes over 130% after strong phase 3
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. announced positive topline results from its Phase 3 Essential3 program