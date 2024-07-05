World

Rishi Sunak accepts defeat in elections: ‘I take responsibility for loss’

Rishi Sunak congratulates Kier Starmer for winning and apologises to the Conservative member

  • by Web Desk
  • July 05, 2024


Rishi Sunak has accepted the Conservative Party’s historic defeat in the UK 2024 general elections and congratulated the Labour Party’s Kier Starmer for winning the majority.

Sunak, after winning the parliamentary seat in northern England, said, “The Labour Party has won this general election, and I have called Sir Keir Starmer to congratulate him on his victory.”

He further added, “Today, power will change hands in a peaceful and orderly manner, with goodwill on all sides. That is something that should give us all confidence in our country’s stability and future.”

Sunak told supporters: "The British people have delivered a sobering verdict tonight, there is much to learn and reflect on. And I take responsibility for the loss,” adding, “To the many hardworking Conservative candidates who lost tonight despite their tireless efforts... I am sorry.”

The Conservative Party has lost its majority in the British Parliament after 14 years. Although Sunak has won a seat in parliament, several prominent MPs have lost their seats.

Additionally, prominent politicians, including Penny Mordaunt, Grant Shapps, Alex Chalk, Jacob Rees-Mogg, and Gillian Keegan, will not return to parliament after losing in the polls.

