Gen Z, Millennial’s phone phobia, 70% young adults prefer texts over calls

Studies have revealed that Gen Z and Millennials have a fear of phone calls and they prefer text calls.
The Uswitch survey of 2,000 people also found that nearly 70% of 18-34s prefer a text to a phone call.
Meanwhile, a German study revealed that 36% of young people are afraid of phone calls.
A new survey shows that anxiety about phone calls is widespread in Germany, especially among younger generations.
While 36% of respondents admitted to putting off important phone calls due to fear or discomfort, this percentage rises to 44% among 16- to 29-year-olds.
Many of them say they feel more comfortable communicating through text messages, even with close friends or family.
Research out of Australia shows that 90 % of Gen Z are anxious about speaking on the phone, and some say an awkward phone call is one of the top three things they would want to avoid in life.
Mary Jane Copps, also known as "The Phone Lady” said, “It turns out that taking on the phone is a skill and, for decades, we didn't recognize that, because we all did it. In terms of the anxiety, I do see that increasing. At the same time, I see business shifting."
In the Uswitch survey, 37% of 18-34s say voice notes are their preference of communication. In comparison, only 1% of 35 to 54-year-olds prefer voice messages over a call.
Experts explain that this feeling of anxiety comes from the lack of control and immediate pressure that a phone call creates, which can seem annoying to those who have grown up in the age of texting and digital communication.