JD Vance breaks silence over marriage speculation after wife spotted without ring

The US Vice President JD Vance breaks silence on Usha's missing wedding ring in recent interview

  By Fatima Nadeem
JD Vance has finally responded to rumours about his marriage after his wife, Usha was seen without her wedding ring on several occassions.

Usha was photographed without her wedding ring for the first time in November at an event with Melania Trump.

Not only this, she was again spotted without it in early December during a visit to Joint Base Andrews with First Lady Melania.

As per MailUK, Usha Vance’s spokesperson explained she sometimes doesn’t wear her ring because of household tasks like doing dishes and giving baths.

Vance later said in an interview with NBC News that they both find the rumours about her missing ring amusing rather than concerning.

"I think that we kind of get a kick out of it. With anything in life, you take the good with the bad. You accept that there are some sacrifices and there are some very good things that come along with it, too," he said.

The vice president added, "But our marriage is as strong as it's ever been, and I think Usha's really taken to it, and it's been kind of cool to see how she's developed and evolved in this new role."

Rumours bout the Vance marriage started in October after Vance gave a close hug to Erika Kirk at a memorial for her husband, Charlie Kirk.

The speculation grew further when it was revealed that Vance had asked his wife to convert from Hinduism to Catholicism.

For the unversed, Vance and Usha got married in 2014 and share three children together.

