Tower of London shuts down after protestors throw food on Crown Jewels display

Four people were arrested after protestors hurled food at the Tower of London display case containing the State Crown

  • By Hania Jamil
Four people have been arrested after apple crumble and custard were thrown at a display case containing part of the Crown Jewels at the Tower of London.

As reported by the BBC, police were called shortly before 10:00 GMT on Saturday, December 6, after the case containing the Imperial State Crown was defaced.

The Metropolitan Police said four people had been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, and the Tower's Jewel House has been closed to the public while the police continue their investigation.

Take Back Power, which describes itself as a non-violent civil-resistance group, has claimed responsibility for the act.

The group said it carried out the stunt to demand the UK government establish a permanent citizen's assembly, a "House of the People", with the power to "tax extreme wealth and fix Britain".

Footage shared by the group on social media showed one protester removing a large foil tray of crumble from a bag before slamming it against the glass protecting the Imperial State Crown.

Another then poured a tub of bright yellow custard on the front of the case.

Surprised tourists could be seen reacting to the stunt, while a Tower of London staff member spoke into her radio.

This is the second demonstration claimed by the group in the past few days.

On Wednesday, three protesters emptied bags of manure onto the floor of The Ritz hotel lobby under its 25 ft Christmas tree.

The Imperial State Crown is a famous symbol of the monarchy and was worn by the King as he left Westminster Abbey on his coronation day in 2023.

Outside of coronations, the priceless working crown is only used on formal occasions, such as the State Opening of Parliament.

It was originally made in 1937, for the coronation of George VI, and contains 2,868 diamonds, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, four rubies and 269 pearls and weighs over a kilogram.

