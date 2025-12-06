World

Barron Trump 'very close' to becoming Christian, pastor reveals major details

Barron's mother Melania, is Catholic while his father Donald Trump is nondenominational Christian

Barron Trump 'very close' to becoming Christian, pastor reveals major details

A Christian pastor and therapist turned social media influencer shared that he believes that Barron Trump is “very close” to accepting the teachings of Jesus Christ.

As per The National Desk, Stuart Knechtle shared on George Janko’s podcast that he recently had a phone call with the president’s youngest son in which he was working hard to convince him of God’s existence and the legitimacy of the Christianity.

“I was talking on the phone with Barron Trump at 12:30 a.m. at night one night, and I thought I was hitting him with everything but the kitchen sink when it came to all the evidence for God and everything,” Knechtle said.

Knechtle said nearing the end of his conversation he felt he came up “totally open handed with nothing,” prompting him to bring up the concept of God revealing information and insight to people through their dreams.

“I said, ‘hey, look, Barron, I usually don't go by this, typically with as evidence, but I'll just let lastly you know this, I have a friend over in Africa who witnesses thousands of Muslims coming to the United States through dreams and revelations. How do you explain that?”

Knechtle said that Barron replied with that being a “very interesting point.”

Barron’s interest in religion and God comes as his father has become more outspoken about his interest in getting to heaven, which can be marked by his surviving of an assassination attempt on his life during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania in July 2024. Trump has repeatedly said that his miraculous survival was “divine intervention.”

