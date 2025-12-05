World

UK’s top 10 happiest places to live in 2025 revealed

A new survey highlights the UK’s top 10 places to live for happiness in 2025

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Top 10 happiest places to live in UK in 2025 revealed in new survey
Top 10 happiest places to live in UK in 2025 revealed in new survey 

A recent study has revealed the towns and cities across the UK that top the list for happiness.

Skipton, a market town in North Yorkshire has been named the happiest place to live in 2025 in Rightmove's 2025 "happy at home" list. Over 19,500 people participated in RIghtmove's survey.

UK’s top 10 happiest places to live in 2025 revealed

The town is notable for its historic medieval castle at the center, its picturesque surroundings and its location as an entry point to the scenic Yorkshire Dales.

It offers several places of interest for visitors and residents including a high class market street, covered shopping area, local shops and a museum.

As per Sky News, Skipton is highly appreciated by its residents for being close to nature and parks, having friendly people and offering easy access to important facilities of daily life.

Skipton is valued for being a place where people can live comfortably.

"The average asking price for a home in Skipton is £326,093, which is lower than the current national average of £364,833," reported Sky News.

Remarkably, Skipton has gradually improved in the happiness rankings, going from sixth place last year and second place in 2020 to now being ranked the happies place to live.

Meanwhile, RIchmond-upon-Thames and Camden areas in London were ranked second and third.

While, Stirling is the happiest place in Scotland and Anglesey is the happiest in Wales.

Top 10 happiest places in UK

1. Skipton, Yorkshire and the Humber

2. Richmond upon Thames, London

3. Camden, London

4. Harrogate, Yorkshire and the Humber

5. Woodbridge, East of England

6. Altrincham, North West

7. Macclesfield, North West

8. Stirling, Scotland

9. Cirencester, South West

10. Hexham, North East

