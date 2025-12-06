World

Supreme Court to rule on Trump's controversial birthright citizenship policy

Trump signed an order to end birthright citizenship for children born to illegal immigrant parents

  • By Bushra Saleem
Supreme Court to rule on Trump's controversial birthright citizenship policy

The United States Supreme Court has agreed to decide the legality of President Donald Trump’s bid to end birthright citizenship.

According to Al Jazeera, as the Republican administration continues its broad immigration crackdown the court on Friday, December 5, announced to rule on US President Donald Trump’s new birthright citizenship orders.

Following its, the conservative-dominated court did not set a date for oral arguments in the blockbuster case, but it is likely to be early next year, with a ruling in June.

Several lower courts have blocked as unconstitutional Trump’s attempt to put restrictions on the law that states that anyone born on US soil is automatically an American citizen.

Trump signed an executive order on January 20, his first day in office, decreeing that children born to parents in the US illegally or on temporary visas would not automatically become US citizens.

Lower courts have ruled the order to be a violation of the 14th Amendment, which states: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”

Trump’s executive order was premised on the idea that anyone in the US illegally, or on a visa, was not “subject to the jurisdiction” of the country, and therefore excluded from this category.

The Supreme Court rejected such a narrow definition in a landmark 1898 case.

