Top controversies of 2025: From Coldplay's kiss cam scandal to Trump-Musk feud

2025 was a year with intense global conflicts, economic chaos, and dramatic shifts in the political landscape.
From the escalating Russia-Ukraine war to the devastating India-Pakistan conflict, and from Donald Trump's sweeping tariff policies to fallout with close ally Elon Musk, 2025 will be remembered as a year of unprecedented turmoil.
Let’s recap some of the top controversies of year that became talk of the town.
Elon Musk's paternity suit
Elon Musk is facing a paternity suit filed by Ashley St. Clair who claims he is the father of her son, born in September 2024.
The conservative influencer alleges that she and Musk had a romantic relationship starting May 2023, and she became pregnant after a trip to St. Barths in January 2024. She is seeking sole custody of the child and has submitted text messages as evidence.
Joe Biden's health scandal
Joe Biden, the 46th President of the United States, was diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer in May 2025. The diagnosis followed a routine physical exam, where a prostate nodule was discovered, and a biopsy confirmed a Gleason score of 9, indicating a highly aggressive form of cancer.
The diagnosis sparked concerns and investigations into his health and mental fitness, with some Republicans questioning the transparency of his health updates.
US-China tariff war
The US-China trade war escalated in April 2025 after Donald Trump took office for the second time and started imposing tariff on different countries. America imposed a 34% tariff on Chinese goods, prompting Beijing to retaliate with an 84% tariff on US goods.
The tensions led to a tariff truce in October 2025, where both countries agreed to reduce tariffs and suspend retaliatory measures.
Key terms of the truce include the US reducing fentanyl tariffs by 10% and China terminating tariffs on US agricultural products like soybeans and wheat.
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's Venice wedding
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding in Venice sparked widespread protests, with locals and activists voicing concerns over overtourism, environmental degradation, and rising costs.
The "No Space for Bezos" movement, led by Federica Toninello, argued that the billionaire's lavish celebration symbolized the city's exploitation by the ultra-wealthy. Protesters, including Greenpeace, demonstrated in St. Mark's Square, displaying banners reading "If you can rent Venice for your wedding, you can pay more tax."
The protests led to a venue change, with the final party relocated to the Arsenale, a historic shipyard complex.
Coldplay kiss cam scandal
The Coldplay kiss cam during a concert in July 2025 caught Andy Byron, CEO of Astronomer, and Kristin Cabot, the company's Chief People Officer, sharing an intimate moment.
Chris Martin, Coldplay's frontman, joked about the couple possibly having an affair, which sparked a viral frenzy. The incident led to Byron's resignation, Cabot's departure, and the couple's divorces, as they were both married to other people.
India-Pakistan conflict
Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India, killed 26 people, including 25 Indian tourists and one Nepalese citizen, on April 22, 2025.
In response, India launched Operation Sindoor, a precision strike mission targeting nine terror camps in Pakistan. The operation involved coordinated attacks by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, using advanced weapons.
Pakistan retaliated and the military claimed that it downed five Indian Air Force jets, including three Rafales, one MiG-29, and one Su-30, along with a Heron drone.
India has denied these claims and a ceasefire was eventually agreed upon on May 10, 2025.
Erika Kirk and JD Vance hug
The controversy surrounding JD Vance, the US Vice President, and Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk also made headline this year.
A viral hug between Vance and Kirk sparked rumors about their relationship, leading to speculation about Vance's marriage to Usha. However, the vice president has denied any wrongdoing, stating his marriage is strong, while Kirk attributed the hug to a moment of emotional connection.
Jimmy Kimmel suspension:
Jimmy Kimmel was suspended from his late-night show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! after making comments about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
Kimmel during his show criticised the "MAGA gang" for trying to capitalise on Kirk's murder and accused them of trying to characterise the killer as one of their own. The backlash was immediate, with major ABC affiliate owners Nexstar and Sinclair pulling the show.
However, after "thoughtful conversations" with Disney and ABC executives, Kimmel was reinstated but the incident sparked debate about free speech and corporate responsibility, with some seeing it as a victory for free expression and others as a concession to political pressure