Edinburgh Airport temporarily halts flights due to air traffic control glitch

Around 43,000 people travel through Edinburgh Airport each day with 37 airlines providing flights to 155 different places

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Flights at Edinburgh Airport were temporarily stopped in the morning due to a technical problem with air traffic control.

The airport later confirmed that services had resumed and operations are now back to normal.

It said in a statement on X, "Flights have now resumed following the IT issue with our air traffic provider. We thank passengers for their patience and understanding."

Even though flights have resumed, travellers are still facing disruptions with some flights delayed, cancelled or redirected to the other airports.

On passenger told Sky News,  "We boarded our flight and pushed back on time for an 8.45 (am) departure, then sat for a while before the pilot told us what was happening."

Around 43,000 people travel through Edinburgh Airport each day with 37 airlines providing flights to 155 different places.

Another passenger said, "No one knew what was going on. We'd already been delayed a bit before boarding, with no reason. I suspect problems started about 9am."

Meanwhile, Edinburgh Trams also posted on X, writing: "If you're travelling with us to @EDI_Airport this morning, please be aware that flights are not currently operating." 

It comes after an earlier announcement by the airport that all flights had been halted and the staff were actively working to fix the issue as soon as possible.

