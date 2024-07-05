UK’s next PM Keir Starmer declares 'Change Begins Now' in victory speech

UK’s next PM Keir Starmer promised ‘national renewal’ in his triumphant speech on Friday, July 5 at Labour Party victory rally in central London.
After officially winning the majority in the general elections with over 400 parliamentary seats said, “We did it! You campaigned for it, you fought for it - and now it has arrived. Change begins now."
While addressing the cheerful and enthusiastic crowd he added, "Across our country, people will be waking up to the news - relieved that a weight has been lifted. A burden finally removed from the shoulders of this great nation. look forward again (and) walk into the morning. The sunlight of hope, pale at first but getting stronger through the day. Shining once again on a country with an opportunity after 14 years to get its future back."
The Labour Party leader asserted, “There's nothing preordained in politics. Election wins don't fall from the sky - they are hard won, and hard fought for. This one could only be won by a changed Labour Party."
He vowed, “Our task is nothing less than renewing the ideas that hold this country together. National renewal. If you work hard, if you play by the rules, this country should give you a fair chance to get on… We have to restore that.”
Starmer concluded his victory address saying, "I don't promise you it will be easy. But even when the going gets tough - and it will - remember tonight and always what this is all about."