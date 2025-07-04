Ancient Roman settlement unearthed after rare swords found in Cotswolds

A Roman settlement from the Iron Age has been found after a person using a metal detector discovered two rare swords near a village in the Cotswolds.
Archaeologists say that during their digging, they may have found signs that a Roman villa once existed at that location.
Two ancient Roman cavalry swords made of iron were found near the village of Willersey about two years ago, as per Sky News.
These swords might still have parts of their scabbards, the cases that hold the swords.
The person who found the swords, Glenn Manning, later gave them to the Corinium Museum in Cirencester, where they are now preserved and possibly displayed.
He said, "Finding two swords in the same spot was amazing. The morning before the rally, I had a feeling I would find something special."
"This was only my second time metal detecting. I'm excited to find out more about them," Manning added.
After the swords were found, an organization named Historic England used special scanning equipment to study the ground in that area.
Their scans suggested there might be many ancient remains underground, possibly from prehistoric times and the period when Romans lived in Britain.
Then, when archaeologists dug the site earlier this year, they found proof of settlements that exited over several centuries.
These include three or four Iron Age ring ditches, a substantial rectangular enclosure and remains of Roman limestone buildings, which could be a winged villa.
Ian Barnes, senior archaeologist at Historic England, said in a statement, noting, "This excavation provides valuable insights into the nature of settlement patterns from the Early Iron Age through to the Roman period in Gloucestershire.
Furthermore, the swords will be shown to the public at the Corinium Museum from August 2.